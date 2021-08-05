New South Park Game Reportedly in Development

✖

It has been a big day for fans of the long-running TV series South Park. Earlier today, it was revealed that the show's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, had signed a new deal worth $900 million which would see six new seasons and 14 individual South Park movies coming in the future. And while many fans might simply be thrilled to have all of this new South Park content slated to come about down the road, it also sounds like a new video game based on the property will also be coming to fruition.

According to Bloomberg, as part of the $900 million that Parker and Stone have obtained through this deal, the pair will look to create a new South Park video game. No details about this project are known right now, with Bloomberg only going so far as to say that it is a "3D video game." While that's not much to work off of, it sounds as though the title will be of the AAA variety and won't just be a mobile spin-off associated with the property.

Looks like the South Park people are working on a new video game. The last two were published by Ubisoft - not clear who's making this one https://t.co/Z1oC1skFtU pic.twitter.com/21SZAqS1BF — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 5, 2021

Over the past few years, South Park video games have become a bit more common. In 2014, Ubisoft published an RPG known as South Park: The Stick of Truth, which was developed by Obsidian Entertainment. A sequel, called South Park: The Fractured But Whole, was later developed in-house by Ubisoft and released in 2017. Both games were largely well-received by both critics and fans alike.

At this point in time, it's unknown whether or not Ubisoft would naturally be the company that would create this new South Park title. Given the history that Ubisoft has with Parker and Stone, it stands to reason that all parties could look to collaborate once again. That being said, Ubisoft has no specific rights to the South Park license when it comes to making video games, meaning that Parker and Stone could look to team up with any other publisher in the industry. What happens on this front remains to be seen.

Regardless of who might be making this new South Park game though, how does this news sit with you? Did you enjoy the previous South Park games that were released? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.