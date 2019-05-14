New Splinter Cell Seemingly Confirmed by Ubisoft Creative Director (UPDATE)

Update: After contacting Ubisoft regarding the creative director’s tweet, they responded to say that he was “obviously joking” when he sent it out. They said, “Julian was obviously joking as Julian likes to do. It looks like our creative directors are having fun right now. We do not have any announcements to make at this time.” The original story is as follows:

If there is one thing that many gamers have been wanting over the years, it is likely a new installment in the Splinter Cell series. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently spoke about why there hasn’t been a new entry in the popular franchise, and why the focus has been placed on the likes of Ghost Recon and The Division. By the sounds of it, the chances of a new game were looking pretty slim. That said, it looks like creative director Julian Gerighty may have just confirmed that a new Splinter Cell game is indeed in development.

Taking to Twitter, Gerighty sent out a couple of photos that were accompanied by a rather interesting caption. According to the tweet, he is in Lyon, France “working on the next #SplinterCell” alongside Ubisoft Montreal creative director Roman Campos Oriola and executive producer Dan Hay.

This certainly comes a surprise to many, especially when you consider the CEO did not provide much hope for the franchise just last month. “When you create a game, you have to make sure you come with something that will be different enough from what you did before,” he said. “The last time we did a Splinter Cell, we had lots of pressure from all the fans actually, saying, ‘don’t change it, don’t do this, don’t do that.’

“So, some of the teams were more anxious to work on the brand. Now there are some people that are looking at the brand, taking care of the brand. So, at one point you will see something, but I can’t say more than that.” Guillemot continued, saying, “Because also of Assassin’s Creed, and all the other brands taking off, people wanted to work on those brands more. So, we have to follow what they like to do.”

We have reached out to Ubisoft for a comment regarding this and will provide an update should they choose to respond.

What do you think about all of this? Excited for a new Splinter Cell game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

