New Spyro the Dragon Game Leaked by Developer

A new game in the iconic Spyro the Dragon series seems to be in the works according to one developer. For the better part of the past 20 years, Spyro has been on ice. Outside of Activision releasing the remastered Spyro Reignited Trilogy in 2018, the last mainline Spyro game to come about was 2008’s The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon. Despite this, calls from fans for a new Spyro game have continued to be loud, and now, it looks like Activision could soon look to deliver on those requests.

Recently discovered by YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh, former Toys For Bob artist Donald Yatomi happened to mention on his LinkedIn profile that during his time with the company, he was working on the Spyro franchise. Yatomi, who left Toys For Bob in 2024 after serving as a Senior Concept Artist, plainly stated that Spyro and Call of Duty were his areas of focus. Further details on what he was specifically creating while at the company were not provided, but the fact that this was mentioned whatsoever suggests that Toys For Bob is indeed working on a new Spyro project at the moment. As for Yatomi, he deleted this mention of Spyro from his LinkedIn profile once this was noticed by fans.

Is This a New Spyro Game or Something Else?

To hear that a new Spyro game might be in development at Toys For Bob isn’t much of a shock given that previous reports have also suggested this is happening. Still, perhaps the biggest question surrounding this leak is whether or not this Spyro project is for an entirely new mainline game or something else. Not only could Toys For Bob be working on another remastered collection similar to Reignited Trilogy, but it could be working on a Spyro spin-off of some sort that doesn’t have much in common with what fans would expect from the franchise. This move would be a surprising one, but it’s not impossible.

It’s also worth noting that even if Yatomi was working on the Spyro series during his tenure at Toys For Bob, plans at the company could have changed in the time since he left. Yatomi specifically departed from Toys For Bob in March 2024, which means that it has been almost two years since he worked there. Whether or not this Spyro project that he helped craft is even still alive behind the scenes is unknown.

For now, all we can do is continue waiting and hope that Activision will finally look to bring back Spyro the Dragon in a big way soon enough. Hopefully, 2026 will at long last be the year in which Spryo re-emerges.

