Square Enix Just Stealth Released a Remaster of a 2012 3DS RPG

Square Enix just stealth-released a remaster of a 2012 Nintendo 3DS RPG via PC and Xbox Series X. There is no Nintendo Switch 2 included in the stealth release because the remaster in question was already released on Switch 2 last year. Meanwhile, Switch and PlayStation consoles continue to be left out. How many on PC and Xbox Series X are going to be interested in a remaster of a 14-year-old 3DS exclusive game, is anyone’s best guess, but developer Cattle Call and publisher Square Enix are about to find out.

On June 5 of last year, for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the aforementioned pair released Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster. This is, as the name implies, a remaster of Bravely Default Flying Fairy, or as it is more simply known in the west, Bravely Default. Now, this same remaster is branching out to other platforms less than a year later.

Square Enix’s 2012 3DS RPG

For those that do not know, Bravely Default was released in 2012 by Silicon Studio, which is obviously a different studio than the team that has handled the remaster. Upon release, the 3DS exclusive tactical RPG earned an 85 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated 3DS games of its year. In 2021, it got a sequel, Bravely Default 2, via the Nintendo Switch and PC. This game is still not on Xbox or PlayStation, but this could be changing, for the former at least, now that the first game is coming to more platforms via this remaster. Whatever the case, between the first game, the second game, and now this remaster, the series has now surpassed four million copies sold.

As for what’s new with this remaster, it obviously updates the game with HD graphics, plus “modern gameplay enhancements” and “all-new minigames.” Those on Xbox Series X and PC tickled by this prospect will find the game is 20% off at launch, which means available for just $31.99 rather than the normal asking price of $39.99.

There remains no word of Bravely Default 3, but this remaster does potentially suggest Square Enix is not done with the series. Whether this remaster is testing the waters for interest or whether it’s meant to generate interest because a third game is already in development, we don’t know, but it is almost certainly one of these two things, because otherwise it is a pretty random remaster. Whatever the case, with the 3DS getting more expensive and harder to come by, it’s good to see its library being proliferated.

