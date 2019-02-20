Save 14% on ‘New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe’ for the Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe was originally a Wii U game, but got a second life as a Nintendo Switch port last month. It’s been a hot seller for Nintendo, but if you haven’t picked up a copy yet, today would be a good day to remedy that.

At the time of writing, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is available on Amazon for $51.69, which is 14% off the list price. That’s the biggest deal we’ve seen on the game since launch. If you’re unfamiliar, the trailer and official description below should help clear things up:

“Join Mario, Luigi, and pals for single-player or multiplayer fun anytime, anywhere! Take on two family-friendly, side-scrolling adventures with up to three friends* as you try to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and harder, faster New Super Luigi U games—both of which include Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters!“

“Two games in one, for double the fun! Simple, straightforward controls, new playable characters optimized for younger and less-experienced players, and a wealth of bonus content—like a Hints gallery and helpful reference videos —make this a perfect choice for anyone looking to introduce their family to the wonderful world of Mario. All a player needs is one Joy-Con controller, so two people can team up right out of the box! Tackle 164 platforming courses in the two main game modes and enjoy extra replayability with three additional game modes in which you can also play as a Mii character: Challenges, Boost Rush, and Coin Battle!“

On a related note, Last week’s Nintendo Direct revealed that an all-new sequel to Mario Maker is coming to the Nintendo Switch as an exclusive in June.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order Super Mario Maker 2 on Amazon for $58.77 after a $1.22 coupon applied at checkout. You just missed an additional 7% discount on it, but don’t feel too bad. The game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. In other words, if another discount comes down the line before the game ships in June, you’ll automatically get it. Might as well lock it in now because you know Nintendo won’t offer any pre-order discount on it via the eShop.

The announcement trailer should give you a pretty good idea about what to expect.

