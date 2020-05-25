New Games Out This Week: Minecraft Dungeons, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and More
Welcome to yet another new week in video games! There are plenty of video games releasing this week, and while it can sometimes be hard to decide which ones to pick up and which to pass on, we at ComicBook.com have pulled together a list of some of the best and biggest releases. The following includes a variety of titles releasing across various platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Now, to be clear, this is far from an exhaustive list; we're not including absolutely everything set to release. And, by and large, we're focusing on new releases, remasters, or remakes rather than ports. (Though, there are a few of the latter included.) Additionally, the order here is purely determined by how excited we are to check them out, and isn't necessarily reflective of their comparative quality or exact release. In other words, yes, this is totally subjective.
Keep reading to check out a bunch of the new video games releasing this week! Are you excited for anything particular? Anything that's coming up in the near future interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!
Minecraft Dungeons
PITCH: "Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! The Hero Edition includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, and a chicken pet. It also includes two DLC packs, when they become available."
RELEASE DATE: May 26th
PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
PITCH: "Experience MK's first-ever major expansion. Aftermath features an all-new cinematic story centered around trust and deceit. Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, looks to secure the future he envisions. In order to do so, he is forced to enlist the help of some unlikely allies and familiar foes. Players will have to decide who they can trust and who they must defeat with fate on the line. Forge a new history."
RELEASE DATE: May 26th
PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
PITCH: "Discover the origins of Shulk as he and his companions clash against a seemingly-unstoppable mechanical menace. Wield a future-seeing blade, chain together attacks, and carefully position your party members in strategic, real-time combat as you journey across a massive world."
RELEASE DATE: May 29th
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
PITCH: "Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure! In her fifth outing, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic abilities to explore a vast sunken city, makes new Half-Genie friends, and battles the Seven Sirens in her biggest, most thrilling quest yet!"
RELEASE DATE: May 28th
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Previously available as part of Apple Arcade)
XCOM 2 Collection
PITCH: "Aliens rule Earth, promising a brilliant future for mankind while secretly hiding a sinister agenda. As the leader of a guerrilla force facing impossible odds, you must ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the hum race from extinction."
RELEASE DATE: May 29th
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch (Previously available elsewhere)
BioShock: The Collection
PITCH: "Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds."
RELEASE DATE: May 29th
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch (Previously available elsewhere)
Borderlands Legendary Collection
PITCH: "Get three times the mayhem, three times the loot, and three times the action with the Borderlands Legendary Collection! Kill bandits and beasts, collect powerful weaponry, and maybe even save the universe in Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, along with piles of bonus add-on content for each game, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value."0comments
RELEASE DATE: May 29th
PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch (Previously available elsewhere)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.