New Games Out This Week: Journey, Evan's Remains, and More
The new week has arrived and with it comes a bevy of new video game releases. This week, specifically, is heavy on ports or releases of games that have previously been available on different platforms or storefronts, but it is still notable enough, for example, to highlight that Journey hits Steam later this week to include it, among others. And if you're into indie games or retro aesthetics, it looks like it will be an especially good week.
As usual, this is nowhere near an exhaustive list, and while we typically put our focus on totally new titles, that doesn't mean that we've explicitly excluded remasters, ports, and so on. The actual order of releases included here is purely determined by me and is not necessarily reflective of their comparative quality or exact release. So, you know, something to keep in mind.
Keep reading to check out a bunch of the video games releasing this week! Are you excited for anything particular? What's the new game release that you're most excited for? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!
Journey
PITCH: "Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other."
PLATFORMS: PC via Steam
RELEASE DATE: June 11th
Evan’s Remains
PITCH: "Evan's Remains is a mystery-thriller puzzle adventure about finding a missing boy: Evan. The game combines logic-based platform puzzles with visual-novel style narrative inspired by Japanese graphic adventure games."
PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC
RELEASE DATE: June 11th
Project Warlock
PITCH: "One man and his guns. Become a mysterious Warlock who embarks onto a dangerous mission to eradicate all evil. Put your finger on the trigger and travel through time and space to wreak havoc like in the golden days of fast paced, adrenaline-pumping first person shooters, hooking you for hours of super fun carnage. Let’s rock and roll!"
PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch
RELEASE DATE: June 11th
Demon's Tier+
PITCH: "Enter the dungeons of King Thosgar and destroy his demonic minions! Combining the best elements from Xenon Valkyrie+ and Riddled Corpses EX, this is the latest game in the Diabolical Mind trilogy!"
PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch
RELEASE DATE: June 9th
Warborn
PITCH: "Rise up and deploy for battle in the Variable Armour, a technologically advanced suit of war. As the political climate between factions is thrown out of balance and the solar system is engulfed in conflict, lead your strike force of deadly mecha towards victory in turn-based tactical combat."
PLATFORMS: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC
RELEASE DATE: June 12th
Beyond Blue
PITCH: "Set in the near future, Beyond Blue explores the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. Become a part of a newly-formed research team using groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted."0comments
PLATFORMS: PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4
RELEASE DATE: June 11th
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.