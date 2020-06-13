New World Shows Off Combat, Announces Closed Beta Date

Amazon’s New World game will be available to players in a closed beta phase starting next month, Amazon Games announced on Saturday. The closed beta is scheduled to kick off on July 23rd which is around one month before the game’s full PC launch happens on August 25th. Alongside this closed beta announcement came a new look at the game’s combat system that shows players using everything from guns to magic to massive weapons as they face off against a number of different enemies. We also saw a glimpse of PvP battles featuring up to 100 players laying siege to each other’s fortresses.

The combat-focused trailer above shows off some of the different types of characters can play as utilizing a variety of weapons and resources. Combat takes place in settings within the trailer such as decrepit graveyards, fortress towers, and massive battlefields that support 50 players on either team waging war against each other.

For now, the only way to get into the closed beta is to pre-order the game. Pre-ordering either the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition will do the trick, and pre-ordering at least the base game will get you access to the beta and the following perks.

New World Pre-Order Bonuses

Isabella’s amulet: Equip Isabella’s amulet to gain additional constitution to weather attacks and deal additional damage against certain types of supernatural enemies.

Unique title: Proudly display your “Expedition One” title as part of the initial wave of explorers to hit Aeternum’s shores.

Emote: Greet your fellow adventurers with the Fist Bump emote.

Guild crest set: Three unique guild crests featuring axes, muskets, and armor.

With New World being an open-world MMO, players can expect it to support other features you’ve come to expect from the genre like camaraderie with fellow players who form groups and customizations for your characters and homes. You can band together with others to form “Companies” like guilds or clans found in other games, and you can also customize your own home once you’ve acquired one.

Both the closed beta and the game itself were scheduled to be released earlier than the dates mentioned above but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date was set when the delay was announced, but a date for the closed beta had not been set up until now.

New World will enter the closed beta stage on July 23rd and will be available for PC on August 25th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.