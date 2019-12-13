Amazon Games Reveals New World Trailer and Release Date

Amazon Games showed off one of the best looks yet at its upcoming game called New World, an MMO set in the 17th Century that features both PvE and PvP action. The cinematic trailer above was revealed during The Game Awards to give audiences a look at New World and its Aeternum setting, an island filled with quests and supernatural elements. It was also announced that New World now has a more narrowed release date with the game due out in May 2020 as opposed to the vaguer 2020 release timeframe which was previously known.

The story of New World is one of opportunities found in Aeternum where players will find beasts, soldiers, and people of all disciplines as they play either by themselves or with others. This trailer is indeed one of the best looks at the game that we’ve gotten so far aside from gameplay previews released earlier in the year seeing how there were previously no trailers available for the game via its official site.

New World. New World Premiere. An exciting trailer drop from Amazon Games at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/nSPFOgyGOv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2019

Those who have been intrigued by Amazon’s new game will have already been keeping an eye on it, but you can now act on those interests by pre-ordering it now that the pre-order pages are live. It’s currently up for grabs on Steam with the May 2020 release timeframe listed there along with more detailed looks at the game and its features. The game is priced at $39.99 with a Deluxe Edition available for $49.99.

“Fate has summoned you to the shores of Aeternum, the Eternal Isle,” the Steam page for the game said. “Overcome the brutal legions of The Corrupted and draw battle lines with competing players in this land of danger and opportunity. In a land hell-bent on your destruction, what will you do to survive? Strike out alone to forge your own heroic path, or band together, fortify, and fight.”

Players who want a variety of combat tactics to use will be able to harness melee, ranged, and magical attacks in their conquests against humans, beasts, and creatures. “Companies” can also be formed to unite players in their efforts as a social system which sounds like it’ll be akin go guilds and clans from other MMOs.

Those who pre-order the game will gain access to a unique amulet, an emote, a guild crest set, and a unique title. The most attractive pre-order bonus, however, is entry into the closed beta that’s currently scheduled to take place in April 2020.

New World is currently scheduled to release for the PC platform in May 2020.