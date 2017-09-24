New World of Tanks Update Adds New Solo Mission and More

A new World of Tanks update is now available for the free-to-play massively multiplayer online game. The latest update brings a new War Stories campaign called Operation Sealion, and it provides players to partake in an alternate timeline to fight off a German invasion.

The Operation Sealion the new campaign will be a three-part event, with its own set of new trophies and rewards for completion.There is also a new operation called Kennedy’s War that is on the way, as well, that will be set during the cold war. This is what the developer Wargaming had to say about both of the new operations:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Operation Sealion is an alternative historical campaign that plunges tankers directly into a chaotic battlefield where British forces are facing off against a relentless German invasion. The challenging three-part series instantly launches tankers into battle, where the defending player must pilot the Cromwell Resistance tank to combat waves of powerful German vehicles, recapture enemy airfields and go head to head as rival forces attempt to overtake London.

Kennedy’s War takes an alternate look on history in the wake of the Cuban Missile Crisis as the Soviet installation of nuclear missiles near the America border sparks conflict between the two nations.Tankers will need to diffuse the situation to determine fate of the world as the Cold War turns hot – coming to console in October.”

World of Tanks is a free-to-play MMO that was first released back in August 2010. The title is currently available for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!