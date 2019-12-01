New Xbox Live Games With Gold Titles Are Now Available to Download

With December now upon us, a new selection of games has been announced and made free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers: Insane Robots, Jurassic World Evolution, Toy Story 3 and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD. While the former two are Xbox One games, the latter two originally appeared on Xbox 360, but are available to play on Xbox One.

Start the month of December off with Insane Robots and Toy Story 3, free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/yQJFYhadFK pic.twitter.com/WuPo2QpMOe — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 27, 2019

Toy Story 3 has a notable place in gaming history. The game offers a traditional experience based on the film, but it also has a Toy Box mode, offering players the freedom to build and explore their own world. If this sounds at all familiar, it’s because that mode directly inspired the Disney Infinity video game franchise! Support for Disney Infinity sadly came to an end back in 2016, but the series was certainly enjoyable while it lasted, and lives on in the form of the Toy Box line of action figures sold exclusively at Disney Store locations.

Jurassic World Evolution is the latest attempt at merging the concept of “tycoon” style games with the world established in the Jurassic Park films. Players can build their own parks, choose from 40 different dinosaurs and see if they have better success than the folks at InGen have had.

Castelvania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD offers the same 2D sidescrolling action the series is known for. While this iteration in the franchise isn’t as well-regarded as games like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, it should be an enjoyable diversion for fans of the franchise.

Finally, Insane Robots is a turn-based strategy game with rougelike elements. Released in July of 2018, the game uses a card-based battle system that should appeal to genre fans.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription service available to users with Xbox One or Microsoft Windows 10. Like similar offerings available to PS4 and Stadia users, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rotates free titles, giving subscribers a chance to try a diverse number of games and offers gamers the chance to purchase the titles at a discounted rate.

