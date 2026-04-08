Newly Revealed Action Adventure Game Koshmar: The Last Reverie Looks Perfect For Hades & Arcane Fans

We’re now several months into the year, but 2026 still feels a little light on new video game reveals. Despite a few big releases to kick off the year, it feels like we’re still waiting for game announcements to really pick up. Thankfully, today is giving us at least one exciting new single-player action-adventure game to look forward to. If you like fast-paced action games like Hades and the art style of shows like Arcane, you’re definitely going to want to pay attention to this one.

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On April 8th, indie studio Purple Ray Studio has unveiled its next game, which has been in development for 2 years already. It’s an action-adventure roguelite with a dash of puzzles and platforming, and it’s called Koshmar: The Last Reverie. Ahead of today’s official announcement, I got a chance to take an early look at the game’s reveal trailer, as well as chat with the developers about the project. And I have to say, it left me eager to see more from this one.

Koshmar: The Last Reverie Is Poised to Deliver on Story, Gameplay, And Visuals

Image courtesy of Purple Ray Studio

With so many games leaning into roguelite elements these days, that descriptor can easily give many of us pause. But Koshmar is hardly relying on its roguelite elements to carry the sell. The game is inspired by the likes of Hades, Hogwarts Legacy, and Arcane: League of Legends, and it shows. It’s hard not to see how Arcane inspired the game’s gorgeous, yet slightly dark and unsettling, art style. And I do mean that as a compliment.

The art style blends beautifully with the game’s story, which centers on the divide between dreams and reality. As Violet, players will travel into dangerous, procedurally generated Nightmare Rifts, which threaten to tear apart her sanity and the very fabric of reality. The decisions players make along the way will influence her mental state and overall sanity, changing how the story ends and what abilities are available to Violet in and out of combat. You can get a first look at the nightmarish world of Koshmar: The Last Reverie in the official announcement trailer below:

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As you can see, this game will not shy away from nightmare and shadow. And yes, that is actual gameplay footage you see mixed in with the cinematics. Already, Purple Ray Studio is giving us a glimpse at the game’s fast-paced action combat alongside the world and story of the game. Violet’s movements may look a bit like a dance, but that doesn’t mean the fighting will be easy. The game’s combat system relies on strategic use of Violet’s stats and abilities, with careful timing and clever use of environmental factors to win the way. Enemies will come at you with a variety of attack patterns, so you’ll need to adapt as you navigate the world of Nightmares.

Outside of combat, players will also explore the city, picking up side quests and getting to know NPCs that help advance the story and uncover the mystery of the Nightmares. Violet’s state of mind will impact how this exploration goes, as your choices determine whether she descends into madness or gets lost in fantasy. Whether you maintain the balance or intentionally tip the scales, Violet’s sanity will impact what happens in your playthrough.

Koshmar: The Last Reverie is being developed for PC and is set to release in the near future. You can stay up-to-date on the game by wishlisting it on Steam.

Does this look like your kind of single-player action game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!