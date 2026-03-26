Kena Bridge of Spirits Brings a Challenging, Visually Stunning Adventure to the Switch 2 (Review)

Earlier this year, gamers were thrilled at the news that the beloved Kena: Bridge of Spirits was finally getting a sequel. Shortly afterwards, Ember Lab also announced that the original Kena is headed to the Nintendo family of consoles for the first time. The Switch 2 edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits brings the original game, plus its massive Anniversary Update, to the handheld. It releases today, March 26th, and I got a chance to check it out early for review.

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Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action-adventure game whose cute graphics might lull you into a false sense of security. The game brings Souls-lite combat, platforming, and puzzles that will put your gaming skills to the test. On Switch 2, the game looks great and runs smoothly (for the most part). Despite being only a few years old, it feels like old-school Legend of Zelda with modern graphics, and that makes it a perfect addition to the Switch 2 lineup of action games.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Graphics look great on Switch 2, both docked & handheld Some lag/frame rate issues in mid to late game areas A heartfelt, story-driven action game on Nintendo for the 1st time Combat can be frustratingly hard even on lower difficult settings Engaging and varied gameplay feels satisfyingly old school Base game + anniversary update DLC upgrades feel worth the price

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Brings an Old School Adventure With Modern Graphics to Switch 2

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I missed out on Kena: Bridge of Spirits when it first released back in 2021. So when I booted it up on my Switch 2 for the first time, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. Imagine my surprise when the gameplay experience took me back to my early gaming years of struggling my way through The Legend of Zelda. Though it’s only a few years old, Kena feels very much like an old-school action/adventure game in the best way. And playing a game like that on a Nintendo handheld is an added dose of nostalgia.

Kena throws players right into the action, and the early tutorial doesn’t hold your hand. You get a few basic tips about game controls, but figuring out where to go and what to do next is up to you. Compared to modern games that often feature extended onboarding, it could be frustrating. But the stunning animation, rendered beautifully on the Switch 2 in handheld or docked modes, makes you forget the struggle. Mostly.

The jumps between cutscene and in-game action can feel a bit jarring at times, but the animation is beautiful on both ends of the equation. It’s a world you want to sink into, from the gorgeous forest to the adorable Rot spirits that help Kena on her journey. For the first third of the game, I didn’t notice any frame rate issues or lag. But as I unlocked mid to late game areas that had a bit more going on animation-wise, I did run across a few stutters when first entering new areas. They were pretty minor, so I’d still say Kena runs pretty well on the Switch 2 overall.

Despite a few minor framerate snags, I sank right into Kena. The game doesn’t offer you quest markers on a mini map to follow. Instead, you’ve got to puzzle your way through finding locations and figuring out what to do next. The progression feels good, and each new skill you unlock is immediately put to good use exploring the world. This makes the game immersive in a way that takes me back to the 2000s in the best way. But its graphics and fast-paced combat feel very modern, and I can see why the game needs that extra Switch 2 juice to run on Nintendo’s family of consoles.

The Switch 2 Edition of Kena Is an Engaging, Well-Balanced Introduction to the Series

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It’s been 5 years since Kena first released, but I think the Switch 2 edition may well become the definitive way to play. Though it was initially a PlayStation console exclusive, Kena feels very Nintendo to me. It’s got those early Zelda vibes with 3D animated graphics that just feel perfectly at home on Switch 2. And this edition of Kena brings the Anniversary DLC and all of its enhancements, making it a great way for new players to experience the game.

One of the biggest complaints about Kena has always been its punishingly difficult combat. And believe me, it is hard. But one of the perks of the Anniversary Update is that it adds additional difficulty options. Those who really just want to experience the heartfelt story and explore a beautiful world with adorable Rot critters can toggle to an even-easier story mode. Hardcore gamers who want to lean into the Souls-lite combat? There are challenge Trials and New Game+ mode to offer that. This is a massive improvement to the game, and I’m glad to see it arrive on Switch 2 right from the start.

For all the challenging combat, Kena also brings a heartfelt story. It’s told slowly over time as you explore the world, but it feels worth waiting for. Those cutscenes make each boss battle feel all the more satisfying because it earns you a new piece of the story. And of course, more adorable Rot to aid you on your journey while wearing cute little hats.

Playing this game on the Switch 2 was a joy, and it leaves me eager to see what Ember Labs brings with the sequel. Kena: Bridge of Spirits continues to prove that the Switch 2 can and should be the home of a solid library of action games.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out now on Switch 2 for $39.99. A Switch 2 code for Kena: Bridge of Spirits was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.







