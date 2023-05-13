EA Teases Changes to Battlefield Series

EA seems to have aspirations to shake things up in the Battlefield series. Battlefield is a series that is near and dear to a lot of shooter fans' hearts, but it has had a fall from grace in the last few years. The last couple of Battlefield games had rocky launches and some of them barely recovered. Battlefield 2042 was the worst of them all and was downright broken when it was released on top of just having a bunch of questionable design decisions that fans were deeply unsatisfied by. With all of that said, Battlefield 2042 is on track to being a much better game and currently is in many ways. However, the series really can't take another big hit like that without pushing away all of its fans.

EA seems to be very aware of this because it has started developing multiple Battlefield games with different goals in mind. During a recent investor's call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson noted (via GamesRadar) that the publisher has the "ability to bring Battlefield back in an entirely new way in the future." Of course, they didn't elaborate much further than that, but it's clear Battlefield remains important to EA's portfolio despite the failings of recent entries. One of the Battlefield games in the works is a new single-player entry, which is a bit surprising given EA has leaned into online-centric games for the last decade and Battlefield 2042 didn't even have a campaign. It's likely the next Battlefield game is at least a couple of years away, but hopefully, it restores the series back to its former glory.

Ideally, EA could bring the series back by making Battlefield: Bad Company 3, a game fans have been demanding for over ten years. The last game in that series ended on quite the cliffhanger and EA has yet to revisit it or even suggest it could come back. It's a bit disappointing, especially since the Bad Company series was such an important part of making Battlefield what it is today.

