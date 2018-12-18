Next-Gen Xbox Consoles Reportedly Code-Named ‘Anaconda’ and ‘Lockhart’, First Details Revealed

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation, both rumors and official discussion by both Microsoft and Sony. Whatever lies ahead for the future generation of gaming, we know that the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox are on the way and though Microsoft has previously code-named the next-gen wave as Scarlett, a few new variations have recently been revealed.

Much like how the Xbox One has the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X, it looks like the Xbox Scarlet – not the final name – has been joined by the code-name Anaconda and Lockhart, at least according to a recent report from the team over at Windows Central.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, Anaconda and Lockhart are in addition to the reported disc-less Scarlet in the works, both are slated for a 2020 release date as part of the Scarlet reveal. Also added was that the Anaconda is supposedly going to be “true” next gen, making it comparable to the Xbox One X both in features and in its price range.

Allegedly, the Xbox Anaconda will be what Microsoft includes in their next-gen dev kit, though we have no confirmation on that at this time. But with the Anaconda being the most powerful out of the launched consoles, the Xbox Lockhart will be the next-gen equivalent of the Xbox One S – a powerful experience for a smaller price tag. The site is also reporting that thought the Lockhart won’t be the most powerful of the next-gen consoles, it will be on par with this gen’s Xbox One X.

What are you hoping to see from the next generations of consoles? Are you excited to see what’s next for Xbox or are you more than content with what this gen has to offer? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!