NFL Star Tyreek Hill’s Performance Has Madden Fans Buzzing
Tyreek Hill’s explosive play on Sunday had fans thinking about Madden NFL 21. The Kansas City Chiefs literally ran away with the game against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Patrick Mahomes and Hill put on an absolute show as the receiver had 200 yards of offense before halftime. In CBS Sports Fantasy Leagues, the Cheetah delivered a massive 54 points on the day, which probably won you your week in Fantasy. It wasn’t long before the conversation shifted towards how dominant KC looked and people started with the Madden jokes. To be fair to Tampa, there aren’t many teams that can stop Mahomes and company when they get it going like that. So, there’s no shame there. But, Twitter was absolutely ready to let these jokes fly because of the beatdown. Fans of The Yard mode on the game know Hill and Mahomes are basically a cheat code. Now, they have more incentive to add them to their lineups this week.
.@cheetah said ✌️#KCvsTB pic.twitter.com/jOM2PZTMJS— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 29, 2020
“We wanted to create a new way for players to express themselves and take on small-sided football in an arcade-style experience that’s completely new to Madden,” Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL 21 told fans. “The Yard is fast, thrilling and most importantly fun. Players will delve into all-new gameplay on mobile and on consoles that will bring to life the backyard football that NFL players and fans grew up loving, where the rules are relaxed, and you can win with attitude.”
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images
Some Madden-level stuff going on in Tampa & it ain’t the Bucs— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 29, 2020
Madden finally gave Tyreek a new card and he goes for 261 and 3 TD’s in 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/DKeWAv5YqE— Ty⛵️ (@DontTryTy) November 29, 2020
People comparing The Bucs vs Chiefs game to Madden when this is all that happens in the game pic.twitter.com/CCa9cbt7X9— Twiter is my fulltime job🥶 (@DaMightyChief) November 30, 2020
This is really how I use the Chiefs in Madden— Jeffsradamus (@JeffAllen71) November 29, 2020
Tyreek Hill gone be the first player overall to be 100 on Madden. 😂😂— HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) November 30, 2020
Chiefs really playing madden— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) November 29, 2020
Imagine someone having these stats against you with 7 minuets to go in the 3rd quarter..... and it’s not in a game of madden. 😟🥶 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/eDiRA6PtZM— Austin Reuille (@CoachReuille) November 29, 2020
Mahomes playing madden on rookie rn— russell TITANS 8-3 (@mr_unlimited__) November 29, 2020