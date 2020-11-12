Madden NFL 21 Update Adds Brand New Feature

✖

Madden NFL 21 has added an update with a focus on a brand new feature. Fans had been requesting a variety of upgrades for the game this year, and they got some of their wishes in the early going. EA has added Yard Play-A-Friend to the mix and people are more than pleased with the development. The Yard is one of those ideas that really show how right the developer can get it when they put their minds to the task of improving the game. Over at competitors like 2K, embracing the playground nature of other sports has become a constant part of their games. Well, Madden decided to bring back a little bit of that NFL Street goodness with The Yard. Now, players can invite their friends to their home turf and have a great time on the gridiron together.

“We wanted to create a new way for players to express themselves and take on small-sided football in an arcade-style experience that’s completely new to Madden,” Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL 21 told fans. “The Yard is fast, thrilling and most importantly fun. Players will delve into all new gameplay on mobile and on consoles that will bring to life the backyard football that NFL players and fans grew up loving, where the rules are relaxed, and you can win with attitude.”

Kick-off your season on the all-new @EAMaddenMobile app and enter The Yard: Underground. Create and customize your one-of-a-kind avatar and start earning Cred 🙌 Take your gear collection and rewards with you when #Madden21 launches pic.twitter.com/YNy80E3Wa5 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 5, 2020

Check out what EA’s new update brings to the table below, “New feature: Yard Play-A-Friend. By popular demand, you can now play against your friends in The Yard. How it works:

0) Select the Play-A-Friend tile in The Yard hub.

1) Pick a venue and party size and build out your party as you normally would.

2) Make sure to tell your friend’s team what venue and party size they should select.

3) At the prompt, both party leaders set the same matchmaking password. This can be anything you want, just make sure you both enter it exactly the same.

4) … (Magic of the internet happens here)

5) Play against your friend and make sure they know you are better than them.

NOTE: You won’t earn progression from Play-A-Friend games.”

Are you excited to play The Yard with your friends? Let us know in the comments!