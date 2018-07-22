NHL 19’s New Trailer Shows Off Improved Hitting and Collisions

Electronic Arts has released a brand-new NHL 19 trailer all about the game’s Real Player Motion Tech, specifically how advancements in this area have led to better hitting and more realistic collisions than ever before.

According to EA, RPM Tech represents the cutting-edge animation gameplay technology, and is set to debut in its NHL series with NHL 19. Not only will the tech deliver bigger, more realistic hitting and colliding, it will add explosive-edge skating, more control, and better acceleration and responsiveness.

Combined with the game’s new physics collision technology, players are now able to hit in ways previously not possible, with much more variation and input satisfaction.

The trailer specifically uses Nashville Predator’s star, P.K. Subban (the game’s cover star), who has a bit of a reputation for landing some heavy hits, to demonstrate the improvements.

The video explains that, like in real life, hitting in the game is still largely about timing and coming in at the right angle. Further, EA has gone out of its way to ensure limbs and bodies react to getting hit in the most natural way possible.

As someone who makes an effort to dabble in each year’s NHL release, I can say that the hitting looks better than it ever has. But looking good, and feeling good to pull off, are two different things. Here’s to hoping the latter feels as good as the former looks.

NHL 19 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is scheduled to release worldwide on September 14. Its price-point begins at $59.99 USD, but as is normal, it is available via different editions that offer more content for an increase in price.

Below, you can read more about the game:

“In NHL 19, play on outdoor rinks and journey from the ponds to the pros in new and returning game modes. Compete with and against 200 of the greatest hockey legends to ever hit the ice, including Wayne Gretzky. Powered by cutting-edge new gameplay technology, experience explosive-edge skating that delivers more acceleration, speed and responsiveness.”