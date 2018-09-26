‘NHL 19’ Review: Give 'Em the Cup Already

There's a fine balance in tweaking something on top of what already works so well. The NHL series has come a long way over the past couple of years, and when I heard they were making tweaks to the animation engine, I kind of feared this would be a "herkjerk" fest that would get in the way of its authenticity. Fortunately, EA's NHL team has managed to retain the balance in what works while still adding the things needed to excel the series the right away. While some may complain that it doesn't do enough to make it feel entirely new, I see it more as an improvement of the formula as a whole. And as a result, NHL 19 feels like the most thorough offering from the team to date. If you live and breathe hockey in any regard, this is absolutely the game for you. First off, let's talk about that animation system, in which Real Player Motion (RPM -- yes, that's a thing) is put into use. This has fundamentally changed the game since its introduction, making it look more lifelike than ever before. I'm happy to report NHL 19 utilizes this better than ever, whether it's watching a player crumple from the impact of a check (a lot of those here) or seeing someone glide across the ice as they attempt to set up a successful one-timer for the game-winning goal. It sure looks like hockey, and better than it has in previous years. Looks like I was nervous over nothing. That's not to say the graphics are perfect tho. There are occasional glitches where players and fans will glitch into one another, and other times where the facial reactions are a bit...odd. Like, one player will look dead serious one second and then flash to a weird, orgasmic victory face the next. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it's a bit hard to ignore.

Excelling Gameplay and Presentation Other than that, however, EA's team did a splendid job with the presentation. Both the indoor and outdoor arenas look superb, and the crowds look naturally animated, despite some doing repeat celebration poses. I also like the detail on the ice itself, like the creases and sprays that come from the player actions. Throw in a few multiple camera angles and a few over-the-top touches in the NHL Threes mode, and you have a game that, for the most part, has the right visual touch. I even like the NHL on NBC-sponsored replay system. Then we get to the audio, and you can tell that EA Sports' team is just as driven in this department. The sound effects are very lifelike, including those fun checking sounds and the little things, like skates scraping on the ice. The crowd interaction is good as well, and the music selections are pretty spot-on, even though there's no option to go with your own custom soundtrack for some reason. Not the end of the world. As for the commentary, it's very good. You've got Mike Emrick and Eddie Olczyk doing the play-by-play, with Ray Ferraro backing them up with on-the-ground reports. There do tend to be some moments where the pacing is off, but overall it's got smooth delivery that fans will certainly enjoy. Oh, and to add to that, the announcer that does the over-the-top calls in NHL Threes is really something as well. Then we get to the gameplay, and it's here that you really see the improvements that the team was going for. First, a new physics engine allows you to check better than you ever have before. That makes each one look different than ever before, working off of real-time momentum. And, yes, it's amazing. It actually makes you want to be a more aggressive player on the ice -- though you might want to make sure you don't go too far. You know them officials... But it's the overall flow that really makes NHL 19 a thing of beauty. Both offensive and defensive play click in every single way, save for occasional slip-ups that are out of your hands, like the occasional loss of a puck. It really feels great.

Breaking Down the Modes That said, there are slight balancing issues. For instance, you have to play a different way with NHL Threes' arcade style than you do with NHL 19's general simulation mode. The controls might be the same, but the flow is much different, since players are wayyyyy faster in the former. But after a few rounds, you should get used to how things work, and get into its rhythm. Just make sure you practice a bit offline before you get around to competing online -- some of these people are vicious with their teams. Oh, and I really like the various control styles. Whether you want to try your luck with stick controls or just prefer the classic NHL 94 setup, which goes with a simple two-button approach. No matter which route you take, you'll enjoy how NHL 19 feels. Now, I did note earlier that I'm a fan of when something continues to work in a video game for some time. But that doesn't mean I'm not open to stuff that adds further to the experience. And, again, it's good to see the NHL squad get that and add features that really make a difference. With the help of the new World of CHEL hub, everything ties together into one huge experience, This includes the EA Sports Hockey League, as well as NHL Threes, Play Now and the new NHL Ones and Pro-Am modes, which we'll get to in a moment. The more you progress, the more you'll be able to unlock to customize your character in the game, with more than 900 different items available. Granted, they aren't exactly official hockey grade, but they do add a level of personality you don't really see in other sports games. That's pretty awesome.

Lots To Do -- and Unlock And no matter which way you go, NHL 19 has something great that'll be your speed. I thoroughly enjoy the outdoor games (I'm a fan of the Stadium Series, of course), although the sim contests are a good time as well. In fact, the only time I was really thrown off is when I went online to take on rival players and discovered just how unskilled I am in certain areas. Live and learn, I suppose. NHL Threes makes its return, and is still a blast. Granted, it's much faster than typical hockey, and players tend to be a little more pushy when it comes to scoring goals, so if you play generally in sim, you may need a little time to get the hang of it. But it's a nice arcade-y alternative to the usual game, and the addition of Drop-In, where you can partake in a contest right away, is good stuff. Where you'll earn most of your stuff is through the EASHL Clubs, in which you'll take a customized team on their way to glory. Granted, it's not the most in-depth story mode, but it does have some particularly cool moments, especially if you ever wondered what it takes to build a successful hockey squad. If it's a challenge you're after, Pro-Am may be your speed. Here, you'll take on tasks featuring both current NHL players and veterans, including West vs. East, North America vs. World and more. It's 3-on-3 fashion like Threes, but definitely an aspect of the game you'll want to dig into if you want to see just how well you can progress. Plus, all that cool stuff you'll unlock…