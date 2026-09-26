Bethesda Announces Official Free Game Giveaway

Bethesda has announced an official free game giveaway, featuring one of its better releases of the 2010s. The game in question is available on a variety of consoles, but the giveaway is set to be limited to PC because the giveaway is being done through Lenovo. Meanwhile, it is not going to happen until October 28. On October 28th, it will be first come, first served. Typically, Lenovo giveaways are well stocked, so it’s not entirely a mad rush to claim in time. That said, you still will want to be prompt, especially with a noteworthy giveaway like this one.

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More precisely, on October 28, first-person shooters who want a free copy of id Software and Bethesda’s 2016 FPS, Doom, which rebooted the series at the time to considerable success. While many will argue the reboot peaked with its sequel, 2020’s Doom Eternal, 2016 is the game that kickstarted Doom’s modern rebirth, and it’s the second-best game in the rebooted timeline. As you may know, a third game, Doom: The Dark Ages, was released last year, but it was undeniably weaker than the other two games. It’s also not a proper sequel, but a prequel to its two predecessors. All of this is to say that those who want to get into Doom and don’t want to start with the 1990s original, 2016’s Doom is where you want to start.

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One of the 2010s ‘ Best First-Person Shooters

At release, Doom earned a Metacritic score of 85 to 87, thanks to its single-player campaign. Many forget it also had a robust multiplayer offering, but this multiplayer wasn’t very good and quickly became irrelevant. The single-player campaign, which would be the defining feature in subsequent releases, is very good, though. If you’re going to play it in 2026, it’s for the single-player campaign, as the multiplayer is essentially dead.

As for the giveaway itself, for those unfamiliar with how they work, it’s open to all. In this case, you will need a Legion Gaming Community account and a Twitch account, both of which are free. If you have these two things, all you will need to do is go to the link at the start of the paragraph at 12 pm ET to claim your key, then follow the instructions.

The giveaway is specifically for a Steam key for the game, though redemption goes through Gamesplanet, which is always the case with Lenovo giveaways. Once redeemed, Doom will be a permanent addition to your library, subject to nothing other than the licensing holding. The 2016 first-person shooter has been given away for free in the past through various subscription services, but this is the first time it’s been given away beyond a subscription service. To this end, its sequel, Doom Eternal, is being given away for free right now, but you need an Amazon Prime subscription.