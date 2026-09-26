New Lord of the Rings Game Release Is Seemingly Only Happening for the Worst Reason

There have been a number of good announcements surrounding The Lord of the Rings games in 2026, such as the sudden Legacy Edition for the Lord of the Rings: War in the North RPG. With that shadow dropped remaster, players have been asking for greater access to experiences from Middle-Earth, as there are many great games set in the iconic Tolkien fantasy setting. However, even though a new console is getting two great Lord of the Rings games for players to try, the inclusion of those titles has an implication that does more harm than good.

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Players have been asking for more updates to classic Lord of the Rings games ever since the War in the North remaster came out. This is mainly due to how many titles surrounding the IP are much older than other licensed tie-in series, with very few games involving Lord of the Rings being made in current console eras. Although the recent Return to Moria and Tales of the Shire introduced survival and cozy games set in Middle-Earth, one series comes to players minds the most when it comes to “modern” gaming adaptations of The Lord of the Rings.

Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor & Shadow of War Are Coming To The Switch 2 In September 2026

Based on a recent announcement, the action-adventure titles Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War are both being ported to the Nintendo Switch 2. Set to release on the handheld device on September 30, 2026, this is hardly the first big AAA title to make its way to Nintendo’s latest home console. However, this does mark the first time these games have been made available on a Nintendo platform, expanding the audience who can experience these excellent Lord of the Rings games.

Shadow of Mordor follows the story of a human Ranger killed by the orcish forces of Sauron, before becoming a Wraith bounded to the soul of a ancient Elven blacksmith. With strange, supernatural powers, players must travel across the evil lands of Mordor to defeat its armies and forcibly recruit allies of their own, influencing the chain of strength of Sauron’s forces from within. Shadow of War is a continuation of this idea, putting players in a large sandbox inspired by elements of The Lord of the Rings, with dynamic enemies that remember your actions throughout your playthrough.

The gameplay of these titles is , where players can counter incoming attacks against large enemy groups. The hack-and-slash action here is punctuated by optional stealth features, allowing you to approach enemy encounters in whatever way you choose. The open world of these titles have the same scope as an Assassin’s Creed titles, or the aforementioned Batman: Arkham series, giving you a sandbox with plenty of engaging set pieces. With cinematic visuals and satisfying gameplay, the Shadow of Mordor/War games are highly polished and respected by most fans.

Two Amazing Action-Adventure Titles Use One Of The Most Innovative Enemy Systems

Courtesy of Monolith Productions

Perhaps the biggest innovation of Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel is something called the Nemesis system, an in-game mechanic in which enemies dynamically react to your actions. For example, you could take down an enemy from an important place of leadership, and they will get stronger in order to get their revenge. The next time you see that enemy, they’ll remember you and have special dialogue related to how you took them down last time. Leaving enemies alive is almost more interesting than killing them, to see how they evolve over time.

The Nemesis system randomizes enemies for everyone and causes their interactions to always have some sort of cause and effect. Enemies track your interactions and develop their own hierarchies, which you can analyze and manipulate to change your influence in the world. Enemies can be promoted, demoted, or cheat death itself, returning with new physical appearances that reflect their encounters with you. From recruiting spies as allies to making memorable enemies who take multiple fights to beat, your actions having a ripple effect on enemies is a intriguing feature that hasn’t shown up in other games.

Nemesis Mechanics Are Exclusive Due To Patenting Rights That Reset Following These Two Ports

Image courtesy of Monolith Productions and WB Games

The problem with the Nemesis system is that it was patented by Warner Bros., the company that owns the studios behind Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor/War. This means that no other games other than ones produced by Warner Bros. can implement a Nemesis system, or similar features that mimic it in any way. Should other games try to implement anything like enemies remembering your actions, Warner Bros. could file a lawsuit related to copyright infringement. As a result of this, no game has even attempted to use a Nemesis system equivalent, keeping the mechanic locked to the Lord of the Rings games it was invented for.

This situation is what has fans skeptical about the Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War ports on the Switch 2. Some players claim that these games are only being “activated” for the Switch 2 to fulfill a requirement for Warner Bros. to keep the Nemesis system patent, as they will technically be “used” through the Switch 2 game editions. To prevent the patent’s time period from running out, the Switch 2 ports were likely created in order to reset that timer.

Although new audiences can experience Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War on the Switch 2, the lack of new features for those ports is somewhat telling to somewhat prove this theory. That being said, this could just be an opportunity to translate the action-adventure games to a platform that has never had access to them before. For The Lord of the Rings fans, these game ports are undoubtedly a positive, even if it locks an interesting game system behind legal restrictions for another length of time.