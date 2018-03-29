Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gets New Accolades Trailer

Bandai Namco’s Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is easily shaping up to be one of the best role-playing adventures of the year. And today, the publisher has unveiled a new trailer, one that shows off the many accolades that the game has earned since its release last week.

Revenant Kingdom came out for PlayStation 4 and PC, and was instantly met with praise by die-hard fans of the series, as well as role-playing games in general. Its beautiful art style, combined with its memorable gameplay and characters, makes it a divine journey, even to those that might have missed out on the cult classic PlayStation 3 game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer only lasts about a minute, and gives you a glimpse of the characters that are featured within it, such as unlikely heroes and a masterful villain that vows to destroy the kingdom however he sees fit.

We get a few doses of gameplay footage within the trailer, along with plenty of quotes from positive reviews, including one that says the game is “the full package” from Polygon, as well as DualShockers noting that it revolutionizes the JRPG genre as a whole, and PC Gamer noting that it’s a “gorgeous” adventure, one that’s “charming and constantly evolving.”

Not only that, but our own Matthew Hayes had a heaping handful of praise in his review, which posted a few days ago. He noted, “It’s rare to see a game attempt so many things and actually pull them off with grace. After tens of hours of play, I struggle to think back to my time with Ni no Kuni II and isolate something that stands out as a shortcoming or flaw. Level-5 set out to offer players a sweeping story filled with interesting characters, engaging real-time combat, and some innovative strategy and management elements for variety, and it succeeded at every turn. While the cuddly fairy-tale coating may turn off more hardened gamers, we’d admonish you not to miss out on what will ultimately be looked back on as one of the best RPGs on the PS4.” Check it out when you get a chance!

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.