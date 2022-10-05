Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals Rocko Release Date

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and to celebrate, publisher GameMill has revealed that Rocko will be added to the game's roster on Friday. The titular star of Rocko's Modern Life, Rocko represents the 25th playable character in the game. As of this writing, no further playable characters have been announced, but there are still plenty of other Nickelodeon icons that would fit well with the rest of the roster. Fan favorites like Jimmy Neutron, Donatello, and Raphael would likely generate interest from players, but it's impossible to say whether there might be more to come.

The Rocko release date announcement was made by the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl turns one year old today.



From the entire team: we cannot thank the community enough for the love, support and feedback we have recieved throughout the past year, and are immensely proud to be part of the community.



How does Rocko this friday sound? pic.twitter.com/X2TyH16ngh — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) October 5, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Rocko's Modern Life, the animated series debuted on Nickelodeon back in 1993, lasting for four seasons. Rocko is the first character from the show to appear playable in the All-Star Brawl, but characters like Heffer and Ed Bighead would also make good additions to the game, should there be enough demand. While the series ended a long time ago, it remains a fan favorite, and is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has seen a number of improvements since it first released. Besides the addition of playable characters like Rocko, Hugh Neutron, and Garfield, GameMill has made a number of other improvements, including balance updates and the addition of voice acting. As a result, the game has maintained a steady following. Whether that will be enough for All-Star Brawl to continue seeing additional content from GameMill remains to be seen. For now, fans of the game will just have to settle for Rocko and make their voices heard about what they'd like to see in the future!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

