Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Leak Reveals New Fighters

The upcoming Nickelodeon brawler Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl just can't seem to keep the lid on upcoming reveals. In addition to the initial box art seemingly spoiling several unrevealed characters and a possible release date leak, it would seem that further key art for the title has confirmed several characters for the new video game. While it was recently officially revealed that CatDog and April O'Neil would be in the video game, the leak of what appears to be the full box art for the title includes four further as-of-yet unrevealed characters.

Specifically, the new leak indicates that Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra from The Legend of Korra will both feature alongside Ren and Stimpy from, well, Ren and Stimpy. Previously revealed fighters already include characters from the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Rugrats, and more. Even with that, there is honestly no shortage of properties to pull from still, and that's not counting possible additions from already present properties.

You can check out the leaked art featuring Aang, Korra, Ren, and Stimpy for yourself below:

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl non-silhouetted box art characters leaked by the game's icon on the Nintendo eshop. Here's the artwork full cover in all its glory, plus our first looks at Aang, Korra, Ren and Stimpy! pic.twitter.com/WSZEust4ql — Eternal Flame Guy (@EternalFlameGuy) September 1, 2021

As noted above, Aang, Korra, Ren, and Stimpy have not yet been officially revealed as of yet to be part of the roster, but it certainly seems to be only a matter of time at this point as the official release date also needs announcing still. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is, as of right now, set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2021. It seems likely that even more fighters beyond the currently confirmed and leaked will join the roster prior to it officially releasing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nickelodeon-branded right here.

What do you think about the recent Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl leaks? Are you hoping for any particular Nickelodeon characters to be announced for the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and animation!

