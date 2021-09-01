Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Release Date Leaked

✖

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's fall release window has seemingly been narrowed down: according to the game's listing on the Nintendo Switch eShop, the title will be releasing on October 5th. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's listing calls this release date "estimated," but this is a normal thing for listings from the digital marketplace, and Switch owners can see that same wording used for officially revealed release dates, as well. Publisher GameMill Entertainment has not confirmed that specific date as of this writing, but those looking forward to the game can probably assume that this is the real deal, barring some kind of delay.

If that date is indeed correct, it's somewhat surprising that an announcement was not made at Gamescom Opening Night. Two of the game's playable characters were announced during the show: April O'Neil and Catdog. For those unfamiliar with All-Star Brawl, it's a fighting game similar to the Super Smash Bros. series. The game will feature characters from multiple Nickelodeon shows, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, Ren & Stimpy, and more. As of this writing, 16 fighters have been revealed for the game, but it's unclear exactly how many will be available at launch. Players can expect 20 levels, as well as local and online multiplayer options.

It remains to be seen whether or not All-Star Brawl will be able to deliver an experience that Nickelodeon fans old and new will be able to enjoy, but it seems like we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out! This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Nicktoons brand, which first launched in 1991 with Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, and Doug. An enjoyable game featuring some of the best characters from the brand would be a great way to commemorate that occasion!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The title will retail for $49.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

