Nier: Automata Passes Huge Sales Milestone

Square Enix has revealed that Nier: Automata has now surpassed 7 million units sold worldwide across all versions. As pointed out by Nintendo Life, the game had been sitting at 6.5 million units sold back in June. A Nintendo Switch version of the game debuted last month, and received heavy praise from critics for its technical performance. While Square Enix did not provide a breakdown or specifics about the Switch version, it's likely the game is off to a strong start on Nintendo's system. It certainly stands as a testament to the fact that Switch owners will continue to support quality ports on the handheld, even years after their initial release!

The announcement was made via the official Nier Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nier: Automata released on PlayStation 4 and PC more than five years ago, and on Xbox One more than four years ago. Series creator Yoko Taro had long wanted to see Nier: Automata release on Switch, in part because he hoped to see the game represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While that didn't end up happening, the game did finally release on Switch on October 6th. The future of the Super Smash Bros. games remains unclear at this time, but perhaps we'll see 2B appear in a series entry at some point!

An anime series based on Nier: Automata is set to release in 2023, and details are starting to emerge. The series will feature an original storyline different from the one seen in the game, but fans can still expect to see characters and connections to the source material. If the series proves successful enough, it could generate even more interest in the game, and the franchise as a whole. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of all things Nier: Automata right here.

Are you a fan of Nier: Automata? Do you plan on checking out the anime series when it debuts? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!