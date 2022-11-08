Nier: Automata Creator "Hugely Disappointed" it Didn't Make it Into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The roster for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features some of the biggest names in gaming, but there are plenty of iconic characters that didn't make the cut. 2B from Nier: Automata would have made an interesting addition, and series creator Yoko Taro would have loved to see the series represented in the Nintendo Switch game. Taro said as much in a new interview with Nintendo Life. In the interview, Taro was asked about comments dating back to 2018 about wanting Nier: Automata to release on Switch. While the game finally released on Switch this year, Taro lamented that it didn't happen in time for a Smash appearance.

"I am hugely disappointed that we did not make it in time to get into Smash Bros," said Taro.

Technically speaking, Nier: Automata's absence from Switch shouldn't have prevented from the game being represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! At one point, it seemed to be a rule that only characters that previously appeared on Nintendo systems were eligible, but that rule seemed to go out the window for Joker. The character was revealed as a DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2018, but Persona 5 was just made available on Nintendo Switch this year. Regardless, it seems it wasn't meant to be for 2B!

Nintendo ceased developing new characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate following the release of Sora last year. At this time, the future of the series is unclear, as Nintendo has made no announcements about a follow-up game, and director Masahiro Sakurai has hinted that he might be interested in retiring from the series. It still seems like a safe bet that a new Smash Bros. game will release on the next Nintendo system, whenever that gets announced. Perhaps 2B will be one of the first new playable characters revealed when it does!

Until then, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

