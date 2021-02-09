NieR Reincarnation Director Shares Update on English Version

✖

Those eagerly awaiting the English release of NieR Re[in]carnation got an update on the status of the game this week from the game’s director who said work on the English version is underway. That version of the game is currently being localized, game director Daichi Matsukawa said, and when NieR Reincarnation gets its Western release, it’ll be even better than the version people have seen already with bugs and other issues ironed out to ensure the game is in “tip-top shape.”

The Twitter account for the English version of the mobile game shared the latest on the localization progress on Monday. Matsukawa started by apologizing for the lack of updates shared so far and committed to continued work on the game and how it’ll evolve from the Japanese version.

A letter from Director Daichi Matsukawa regarding the development status of the English version of NieR Re[in]carnation.#NieR #NieRReincarnation #NieRReinEN pic.twitter.com/lfkz0eEKNM — NieR Re［in］carnation EN (@NieRReinEN) February 9, 2021

“NieR Re[in]carnation Director Daichi Matsukawa here,” Matsukawa said. “My apologies for the lack of updates—please allow me to explain the current development status of the English version of NieR Re[in]carnation to those who are awaiting its release in North America and Europe.

“We are currently in the process of localizing the English version and recording all character voices in English. We also plan to fix bugs following the game’s Japanese release so we can launch the English version in tip-top shape.”

The mobile NieR game set within the same franchise as NieR Automata and related games, but it’s not necessarily considered a spin-off of those titles and stands on its own. The Japanese version of the game itself isn’t out yet and is scheduled to come to mobile platforms including Android and iOS devices on February 18th, though some players already got a taste of the game through a beta release held previously. As Matsukawa’s update suggested, there’s no set release date for that version of the game yet.

“Once dates are confirmed for preregistration and launch, we will send out another announcement to let everyone know,” Matsukawa said.

NieR Re[in]carnation’s Japanese version will come to mobile devices on February 18th.