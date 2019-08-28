Ninja Reveals Adidas Partnership

Today, popular Mixer streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who propelled to the top of the personality industry last year alongside the explosion of Fortnite, has announced a new partnership with apparel maker Adidas. More specifically, Blevins has announced a new deal with Adidas Originals that aims to blur the line between gaming and fashion. At the moment of publishing, no actual products have been revealed, but there is a promotional video that accompanies the announcement.

“It’s the hunger. The fire. The burning desire to perform,” reads a marketing pitch of the partnership. “It’s the late nights. It’s the grind. It’s the never-quit, grit-your-teeth-and-keep-going attitude. It’s paying homage to the creators, the innovators and the artists whose work spans the creative gamut and lays the foundation for all those who follow. It’s the intangible debt that all creators pay to reach the top of their game. It’s the time you put in.

“There’s never been a better time to blur the lines between the cultures of gaming and fashion. Whatever your craft is, we invite you to clock in and stay tuned for big things to come.”

No shortcuts. Only long days. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t catch your dreams.

Choose your path. Put the TIME IN.

I’m humbled, and excited, to officially announce my partnership with @adidasoriginals

. https://t.co/B42gK4AoF5#createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/PdAKnCflCD — Ninja (@Ninja) August 27, 2019

Welcome to the family 💙 https://t.co/C7ihvrSLNZ — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) August 27, 2019

Again, at the moment, it’s unclear what this partnership will yield, but it sounds like it could be a whole line of apparel. Whatever the case, as you’d expect, the congratulations on yet another huge partnership for the streamer have been rolling in.

DAAAANG SON, TELL ME ABOUT IT — Myth (@TSM_Myth) August 27, 2019

You’re not even killing the game anymore…

You’re destroying it.

Congrats man, so cool to see. — Vivid (@VividFN) August 27, 2019

BIG MOVES! Congrats! 🔥 — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) August 27, 2019

This man is the Michael Jordan of gaming. — OpTic Ral (@Rallied) August 27, 2019

