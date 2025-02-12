Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Adds New Game+, Photo Mode, and More in Latest Update

Team Ninja has released its biggest update yet for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In the wake of releasing only a few weeks back, Team Ninja was quick to push out an initial patch for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black that resolved some early problems players were running into. That being said, the update wasn’t a very large one and Team Ninja promised fans that a larger patch would be on the horizon that would add some highly-requested features to the game. Now, that update has finally arrived.

Downloadable right now, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black update 1.003 most notably adds New Game+ to the experience. This means that players will now be able to restart NG2B from the beginning with all weapons immediately unlocked and leveled up from where they were before. In addition to this, Photo Mode has now also been brought to Ninja Gaiden 2 Black along with the option to hide Ryu’s projectile weapon that sits on his back.

Beyond this, the new Ninja Gaiden 2 Black patch also resolved a variety of different bugs that players have found in the game. Team Ninja has also tweaked some of the balance of NG2B in certain chapters, specifically those that are in the latter portion of the game.

To get a look at everything that has been altered in this new Ninja Gaiden 2 Black update, you can view the full patch notes below.

Additional Content:

New Game+

Added the ability to begin a new game on a difficulty level you have previously cleared with the weapons and Ninpo you obtained in your previous playthrough already unlocked. When starting a new game this way, your weapons and Ninpo will be reverted to level 1.

Added Photo Mode to the in-game Options Menu. You can move the camera around within a set limit to take screenshots.

Added a “Show Projectile Weapon” option under “Game Settings” in the Options Menu, which allows you to hide your projectile weapon while it is carried on your back.

Adjustments:

Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 8, “City of the Fallen Goddess”

Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 11, “Night in the City of Water”

Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 13, “The Temple of Sacrifice”

Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 14, “A Tempered Gravestone”

Raised the damage dealt by some of Ayane’s attacks.

