Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced

No series has had an impact on the action genre like Ninja Gaiden and its subsequent sequels. The series is well beloved but has yet to receive a new entry in several years, leaving fans with little to hope for. But it seems all this is about to change, and the 2025 Xbox Developer Direct has given fans not only something to hope for but something to play while they wait. With a new announcement, a new trailer, and an added surprise, Ninja Gaiden fans will be eating well in 2025.

The announcement of a new game, Ninja Gaiden 4, came during the 2025 Xbox Developer Direct. In addition, fans were surprised to a remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2 with Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

Here is the trailer for Ninja Gaiden 4:

Ninja Gaiden 4 introduces a new character in addition to the legendary Ryu Hayabusa. It features a new setting with strong cyberpunk vibes, and some of the most impressive action in the series yet. The action is fast-paced and brutal, with new techniques, improved graphics, and much more.

Team Ninja has dubbed 2025 the “Year of the Ninja”, having previously released Rise of the Ronin. There is no release date for Ninja Gaiden 4 outside of Fall 2025, but fans can jump into Ninja Gaiden 2 Black right now, as the game was shadow-dropped the same day it was released.

Xbox teased a surprise game, and few expected it to be Ninja Gaiden 4. Fans are beyond thrilled to return to the iconic series, and newcomers are looking forward to jumping into it. Only time will tell when Ninja Gaiden 4 releases, but fans at least know it is 2025 when it will come to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.