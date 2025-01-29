Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Gets First Update Following Release

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black has received its first new update since surprisingly releasing less than a week ago. Alongside the announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4 at Xbox’s Developer Direct event, Team Ninja let loose a full-blown remaster/remake of Ninja Gaiden 2. This new version of the hack-and-slash classic is meant to more closely resemble the original game that launched on Xbox 360 in 2008 and has since been met with quite a bit of positivity from fans and critics. Now, Team Ninja has looked to improve NG2 Black further with the arrival of a new patch.

Downloadable right now, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black update version 1.002 is live across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. By all accounts, this patch is an incredibly small one that looks to only do two things. The first is associated with a fix for an issue that wouldn’t allow players to advance after defeating specific bosses in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. The second resolution it then related solely to the PC version of the game for those who downloaded it through the Microsoft Store.

Moving forward, there’s a good chance that more updates for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black will end up releasing. With the game still being so new, Team Ninja is surely in the process of getting feedback from players about what issues need to be addressed. Once it hones in on those problems, further patches that look to solve these matters should be coming about soon enough.

Until that happens, though, you can find the full patch notes for this first Ninja Gaiden 2 Black update attached below.