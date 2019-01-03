‘Ninja’ New Year’s Eve Special Is Live On Twitch, Watch Here

Although 2019 isn’t here for a few more hours yet, some people are starting the festivities a bit early. Fortnite already has a big New Year’s celebration going on; and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has already jumped into his live 12-hour New Year’s Eve Twitch marathon, which you can watch at this link, as well as in the window above.

The stream will be going from now until 4 AM EDT on January 1st, giving those of you stuck at home with something to do. During that time, “Ninja” will be partaking in 12 hours of Fortnite, showcasing his skills against a number of players. Oh, and the whole thing is taking place live in Times Square, the place to be when it comes to ringing in the New Year. (Unless you’re not a fan of crowds.)

“Ninja” has certainly seen a lot of accolades to make 2018 his year. Aside from his celebrity Fortnite session with Drake– which drew a record number of viewers to the Twitch streaming service- he’s also made appearances on The Ellen Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; he’s appeared on the cover of ESPN Magazine, marking the first time that a professional gamer has gotten such an honor; and he’s taken part in a number of promotions, including one for Samsung when they launched Fortnite exclusively for their latest Galaxy devices.

It’s unknown what stars will be making an appearance during the 12-hour stream; but you never know. We could see anyone show up and jump in to a session with him.

Again, you can watch the whole thing above and ring in the New Year with a big dance celebration, just like the rest of the Fortnite community.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.