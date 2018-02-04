Injustice 2: Ninja Turtles Voice Lines Reportedly Mined

Ed Boon and the rest of the Injustice 2 crew made a bit splash last year when they revealed that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were the mystery fighters to hit the popular DC video game. Since the big reveal, details have been mum with the exception of a few teasers here and there, with the most recent of official peaks doled out just yesterday! Now we get an even closer look … well, listen, thanks to one dataminer that allegedly unearthed all of the TMNT voice lines from Injustice 2.

In the video above, you can hear all of the reported dialogue voice lines from the TMNTs themselves coming soon to the popular fighter from Netherealm Studios. YouTuber ‘Wiser’ says that he extracted these from the PC files directly and if true, these voice lines give us a pretty solid insight into the sass and the style that the turtles will bring to the world of Injustice 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Voice lines from Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo are all included and the individual face off dialogue is a really promising reveal for how they will play out in-game.

Ed Boon and the rest of the Netherealm crew have yet to acknowledge that they even know this video exists, let alone provide an official statement on its validity. With some of the sick burns though, we’re really hoping this is legitimate.

There was another teaser earlier this week that had players speculating like crazy. You can check out our previous coverage here analyzing every little bit, but it appeared to be showing off the tag team system. This would mean that players can play the turtles as a unit, switching off Marvel vs. Capcom style. That being said, seeing how Black Manta is positioned, it seems more likely that this was a tag-team attack versus a tag team switch out.

Until we have official word, however, it’s all just Injustice fans nerding out until the great Boon deems to give us more. That, or more dataminers come out of the woodworks.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.