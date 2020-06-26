Ninjala Passes One Million Downloads

In less than 24 hours, Ninjala has surpassed one million downloads on Nintendo Switch. News of the achievement was revealed via the official Ninjala Twitter account. As a reward to fans, developer GungHo Online Entertainment also announced that players will receive a pair of in-game rewards: 100 Jala, and 10 x Nippon Gum (Flame) weapon skins. Of course, the news isn't all that surprising, as the game suffered some major server issues during its debut. Apparently, a lot of players were trying to get on at the same time! Overall, those numbers are an impressive achievement for the free-to-play game, and a good omen for Ninjala's future.

In Ninjala, players do battle across massive stages using bubble-gum inspired weapons to score "Ippons" against their opponents. The game's style has drawn positive comparisons to Nintendo's Splatoon franchise, but those games are third-person shooters, while Ninjala tasks players with engaging in close combat with seven other players. The result is fast-paced and a bit frenzied! Both Splatoon and Ninjala offer all-ages multiplayer experiences and each features a significant amount of depth, so it's easy to see why the latter game is already connecting with the Nintendo Switch audience.

It will be interesting to see if Ninjala can continue to build on this early success! Online multiplayer games can only thrive if they can continue getting audiences coming back. While the game's early difficulties could be a turn-off for players, it seems that the game is having fewer difficulties today than it was yesterday. With interest high among Switch owners, the game could prove to be the next big thing on the platform. And unlike games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ring Fit Adventure, Switch owners won't have to worry about any difficulties with finding a copy!

🎊1 Million Downloads!!🎊 THANK YOU, NINJAS!! ✌️🤩 To celebrate 1 million downloads of #Ninjala and compensate players for the server access errors that occurred on launch day, everyone will receive: 💰 100 Jala!

