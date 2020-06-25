Ninjala Fans Are Already Having Major Connection Issues
Today, GungHo Online Entertainment officially released its new free-to-play Nintendo Switch game, Ninjala. The game's open beta was quite promising, and fans seemed to be pretty taken with it. Unfortunately, it seems that interest might be a bit higher for the full release, because players are experiencing a plethora of connection issues, at the moment. While this is already frustrating players that want to dive right into the game, it certainly shows just how much enthusiasm there is, at the moment. Time will tell if Ninjala will be able to maintain that level of interest, but that might actually be a good sign for the game's future!
Have you tried jumping participating in any Ninjala matches yet? Have you encountered the same server issues? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Ninjala!
Players are waiting great lengths for matches.
prevnext I’ve been playing
for half an hour and I’ve gotten 1 match in #Ninjala
I’ve been playing for half an hour and I’ve gotten 1 match in #Ninjala— boy that supports BLM (@EpicBoyBoyBoyBo) June 25, 2020
Some were really interested in giving the game a try.
prevnext Ninjala is cute
as hell and its new so i can get on the hype early but the connection is
BAD and idk if this is common for these kinds of games at
launch?
Ninjala is cute as hell and its new so i can get on the hype early but the connection is BAD and idk if this is common for these kinds of games at launch?— the digiest cow (@Digi_cow) June 25, 2020
After the delays, the frustration is understandable.
prevnext Ok I can’t resist
talking about this. Just such poor execution. After several failed beta
tests, beta delays and game delays, they put out a horrible product
that still isn’t ready. It’s just beyond shameful. No excuses. @playninjala
#Ninjala
#fixyourgame
Ok I can’t resist talking about this. Just such poor execution. After several failed beta tests, beta delays and game delays, they put out a horrible product that still isn’t ready. It’s just beyond shameful. No excuses. @playninjala #Ninjala #fixyourgame— ninten (@mdterrapins) June 25, 2020
It's not the best start.
prevnext Right so Ninjala
seems to be off to a smooth start
Right so Ninjala seems to be off to a smooth start— Scales | #BlackLivesMatter (@imjustscales) June 25, 2020
Hopefully this won't be an issue moving forward.
prevnext I'm sure
the Ninjala team will fix these issues eventually but it's not a
good look on the first day. If they can nip this in the bud during peak
hours then they'll be set but if not they're going to
struggle anytime they release new content and a surge of players jump
back in.
I'm sure the Ninjala team will fix these issues eventually but it's not a good look on the first day. If they can nip this in the bud during peak hours then they'll be set but if not they're going to struggle anytime they release new content and a surge of players jump back in.— 🍜 Afrohawk 🍜 (@afrohawk52) June 25, 2020
Fans might want to wait until things get settled before jumping in.
prevnext So much for me
trying to play ninjala lmaoo
So much for me trying to play ninjala lmaoo— naomi 🦊 (@keyomiii) June 25, 2020
Can it be both?
prevnext bruh,
it's been like an hour, and we already broke the ninjala
servers i'm not sure whether to be proud or
upset
bruh, it's been like an hour, and we already broke the ninjala servers
i'm not sure whether to be proud or upset— fake zodiac fan (@JoshTheVirgo) June 25, 2020
Some are being a little more patient than others.
prev Ninjala too
bogged down. Guess I’ll try tomorrow.
Ninjala too bogged down. Guess I’ll try tomorrow.— XEMOBIZ (@goblinkvlt) June 25, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.