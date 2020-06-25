Ninjala Fans Are Already Having Major Connection Issues

Today, GungHo Online Entertainment officially released its new free-to-play Nintendo Switch game, Ninjala. The game's open beta was quite promising, and fans seemed to be pretty taken with it. Unfortunately, it seems that interest might be a bit higher for the full release, because players are experiencing a plethora of connection issues, at the moment. While this is already frustrating players that want to dive right into the game, it certainly shows just how much enthusiasm there is, at the moment. Time will tell if Ninjala will be able to maintain that level of interest, but that might actually be a good sign for the game's future!

Have you tried jumping participating in any Ninjala matches yet? Have you encountered the same server issues? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Ninjala!