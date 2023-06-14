3 Stranded Nintendo 3DS Games to Return on New Platforms

A trio of titles that were previously exclusive to Nintendo 3DS will finally be coming back with a new remastered collection in early 2024. Following the shutdown of the 3DS digital eShop just a few months back, it has become harder (and more expensive) than ever before to pick up games on Nintendo's previous handheld. Fortunately, one developer happens to be bringing back some of its own titles from 3DS on new hardware so that they aren't stranded forever.

Announced by Capcom recently, the Japanese developer and publisher announced that it will be releasing Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy early next year across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This bundle contains three installments from the mainline Ace Attorney that all previously came to 3DS. It also happens to be the second such collection that Capcom has released as the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy launched on the same platforms back in 2019.

"Take that! Court is back in session with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy!" says the official description of this new collection. "Featuring three games – Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice – join Apollo Justice on his journey to bring order to the courts and bring an end to the dark age of the law!"

TAKE THAT! Court is back in session with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, launching 2024!

Featuring the 4th, 5th, and 6th mainline Ace Attorney games, join Apollo on his journey to bring order to the courts and bring an end to the dark age of the law!https://t.co/2yPf4Qm5Di pic.twitter.com/mTqpqrnHS5 — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) June 12, 2023

In short, this is a pretty big deal as it ensures that there are fewer and fewer games from the 3DS era that are confined to the platform. When the 3DS eShop shuttered back in March 2023, this group of Ace Attorney titles happened to be amongst an expansive list that would become that much harder to play. For Capcom to re-release these three games doesn't only mean that existing fans will be able to play them once again, but it makes it easier for new players to experience them as well.

Are you happy to see that Capcom is bringing more of its previous 3DS-exclusive titles to new platforms? And will you be picking up this Apollo Justice trilogy when it releases in 2024? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.