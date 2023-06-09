Nintendo Switch RPGs Being Permanently Removed From Sale

A pair of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch games -- two RPGs -- are being removed from the Nintendo eShop, permanately. In other words, soon you won't be able to buy the duo of titles. More and more games are being removed from digital storefronts. More often than not, these games are removed due to expiring licenses. In the case of these two RPGs, it's unclear why both are being yanked from the Nintendo eShop, but they are nontheless about to be gone from the digital Switch storefront.

The first of these games is actually leaving on June 18, and it's The Lost Child. Released by develoepr Crim and publsher NIS America in 2017 -- via not just Nintendo Switch, but PS4 and PlayStation Vita (the PlayStation versions are also being removed from sale) -- The Lost Child is a follow-up to 2011's El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores of 62 and 63, depending on the platform.

"The Lost Child is an RPG set in modern Japan. Hayato Ibuki, an occult journalist, is thrust into the middle of a conflict between angels, demons, and fallen angels," reads an official pitch for the game. "Now, he must capture defeated foes and turn them into valuable allies."

The second game Switch users are running out of time to play is GOD WARS: The Complete Legend, also from NIS America. The difference with this one is this one won't be gone until August 30. For those that don't know: GOD WARS: The Complete Legend is an enhanced edition of God Wars: Future Past, a 2017 title from developer Kadokawa Games. Its Metacritic scores range from 70 to 74, again, depending on the platform. It's not exclusive to the Switch, but according to NIS America, only the Switch version is being delisted.

"God Wars The Complete Legend is a tactical RPG that explores the untold history of Japan through folklore and tactical combat," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Discover the secret pasts and ultimate destinies of Kaguya and her friends inside the 'Labyrinth of Yomi'."

For more Nintendo Switch coverage, and more Nintedo coverage in general -- including not just all of the latest official news and updates, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.