Nintendo 64 Classic Leak May Be Fake, Says YouTuber

A few days ago, we ran a report talking about a potential leak for the Nintendo 64 Classic, including a look at images indicating that the publisher was hard at work on making the system a reality. However, without official feedback from Nintendo, it’s just hard to tell — and some folks are showing some doubt behind it.

With that, Nintendo Life’s Alex Olney decided to take it upon himself to make a YouTube video, explaining why the “leak” is anything but official. Granted, there are a lot of folks that are throwing out these theories, but he notes some interesting evidence that points out why it’s a fake.

He noted that while the images that were leaked in the previous story look legitimate, once you take a closer look at them you can notice a few things that stand out.

The big thing, according to Olney, is the typography. He says that the front doesn’t even match the original system and the gaps and placement of letters have a photoshopped style of appearance, with the help of computer software.

He said that the reset button is also a bit of a giveaway, as previous systems didn’t have printing on the buttons, but rather to the side. There’s also no sign of a power button anywhere.

Finally, there’s the Nintendo 64 logo, which, when compared, does look a little different with lettering and a logo that’s not exactly as bright as the original. That could just be a printing thing, but it’s worth noting.

So is it real or not? Well, Nintendo isn’t saying. That’s not indicating that we won’t ever see a Nintendo 64 Classic, as it’s likely to be in the bag considering how well the Super NES Classic and NES Classic have sold. But this model may not be the real deal as many people are hoping. Still, all we can do at this point is wait and see what Nintendo has to announce, maybe as soon as the Video Game Awards in December.

For now, you can enjoy the classic Nintendo 64 system in old-school game stores, or pick up one from eBay.

