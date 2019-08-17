This Nintendo 64 Breathes Fire

What do the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 2DS, Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo Game Boy, Color TV Game, Game & Watch, Virtual Boy, and the Nintendo DS all have in common? They are all not as great as the Nintendo 64. Okay, maybe the Nintendo GameCube is, but you get the point: the Nintendo 64 is one of Nintendo’s best gaming consoles to date with some of the best Nintendo games to date as well. That’s not opinion, that’s a cold hard fact. That said, there is one Nintendo system better than the Nintendo 64: a modded Nintendo 64 that breathes fire. Yes, that’s a thing, and yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds. In fact, it’s even more awesome than it sounds.

Retro gaming YouTuber BitHead1000 has done what every young boy and girl who grew up playing the Nintendo 64 dreamed of doing: turning the all-time great console into a fire-breathing machine. To do this, he adds a heavy-duty metal shell, a couple of gas valves, small plastic tubes, and more until he has the coolest Nintendo 64 that ever existed. You can check it out below, in action, as well as how it came to be. Of course, there’s some heavy metal music that accompanies the video.

As you can see, the best part of the modded console is that it doesn’t lose any of its functionality. You can still play games on it, which BitHead1000 does in the video. For some reason though he plays Banjo-Kazooie, which unfortunately doesn’t catch fire.

