Nintendo Finally Comments on Joy-Con Drift

Several Nintendo Switch users have been experiencing Joy-Con drift for quite some time now, with not much being done to rectify the situation. This recently came to light following the announcement of new Joy-Con colors, with many players expressing their anger that Nintendo would focus on making new colors instead of fixing the current controllers. It was then revealed that a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the affected Joy-Con users, which seems to have prompted Nintendo to finally release a comment regarding the matter.

The Verge recently reached out to Nintendo and was able to get a comment from them, but it may not be exactly what fans were hoping to hear from them. Essentially, the stated that they are aware of the issues and that anyone experiencing them can direct their complaints to Nintendo’s support page.

“At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them,” they said. “We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit https://support.nintendo.com so we can help.”

The recent class action lawsuit was filed by the law offices of Chimicles, Shwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith, with the law firm’s site stating the following:

“CSK&D has filed a class action lawsuit against Nintendo of America, Inc. (“Nintendo”) for claims relating to alleged defects in the Joy-Con controllers that are part of Nintendo Switch gaming consoles,” the page reads. “The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges that the joysticks on Joy-Con controllers are defective, leading users to experience drift issues. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the joystick on the Joy-Con controllers will automatically register movement when the joystick is not being controlled by the user and interfere with gameplay. The complaint, filed on behalf of purchasers of Switches and Joy-Con controllers, brings claims under various consumer protection statutes as well as various warranty and common law claims.”

If the Joy-Con drift persists on the Nintendo Switch Lite when it comes out on September 20th, it could end up being an even bigger problem than Nintendo had imagined. Either way, it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.

