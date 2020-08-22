Next Nintendo Direct Event Rumored to Take Place Soon

It’s time again for more Nintendo Direct rumors to dominate social media and Nintendo fans’ expectations now that another Nintendo Direct event is rumored to take place soon. If this latest rumor is accurate, we’ll see the next Nintendo Direct happen on August 28th which lands on a Friday. Nintendo of course hasn’t confirmed anything at this point, but that hasn’t stopped people from weighing in with their expectations and doubts of whatever may be coming next week, if anything.

Rumors about Nintendo Directs happen like clockwork on social media when people chime in to say they know for sure something’s happening soon, but this latest rumor has a bit more weight behind it. The suggestion that next week will play host to a Nintendo Direct comes from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, a journalist who’s built up a reputation for accurately predicting the summer plans of different studios and publishers whether those plans pertain to console announcements, game reveals, or larger, routine events like State of Plays or Nintendo Directs.

Though the likelihood of a Nintendo Direct happening next week seems more likely now than the usual rumor would suggest, nothing has been confirmed yet. Grubbs tempered expectations by saying the Nintendo Direct happening on Friday was a “strong possibility” and pointed out that Nintendo has a couple of different types of Direct-style presentations it’s presented fans with this summer. Those different Direct formats include more general presentations with Nintendo-focused news, partner showcases highlighting third-party games, and indie showcases.

Whether it’ll happen or not remains to be seen, but Nintendo fans are certainly ready for something at this point. They’re also trying to manage their expectations accordingly though since rumors have led to letdowns in the past.

Nintendo will presumably announced its next Direct before it takes place whenever it’s supposed to happen, so until we hear more on that, we’ll have to make do with the Nintendo Direct discourse and expectations going around online.