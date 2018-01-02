Ten Games We’d Love To See Introduced With Nintendo’s Next Direct Special – Fallout, Grand Theft Auto And More

In case you missed the news making the rounds, it appears that Nintendo is prepping a Nintendo Direct special to air sometime this month. This is going to be a huge one for the company, as it’ll outline some of its plans for the year, both with first and third-party releases.

We already know the Bayonetta twin-pack is on the way, along with new Kirby and Yoshi games. But we don’t know what else could be coming our way, although both 4Chan and Reddit have a few ideas, with suggestions of everything from a new Virtual Console service to a new trailer for No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again to ports of popular games. We’d report them here, but most of its community is already reporting these as questionable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, what could be introduced with the Nintendo Direct special that would be head-turning? There are a number of directions it could go – but here are a few things that we hope will be confirmed whenever it does finally air. Fingers crossed, Switch owners.

Note: NONE of these are confirmed. This is a speculative piece and all of these are just guesses as to what we can see. So don’t go running to GameStop and demanding to put in a pre-order for these, because you’ll more than likely just get looked at funny.

Fallout 4

Even though Bethesda’s post-nuclear adventure is well over a year old and probably out of the general play cycle by now, the publisher has proven that old properties can find new life on the Nintendo Switch, with both Doom and Skyrim getting solid ports last year. So, yeah, the announcement of Fallout 4, with all its DLC intact, would be a novel one for the Nintendo Switch, as players would be able to explore the reaches of Boston and its surroundings anywhere they damn well choose. And there could be more where that came from.

Dragon Ball FighterZ/Soul Calibur VI Confirmation

Bandai Namco doesn’t have any sort of grudge against the Nintendo Switch, as it supported the system with great games like Namco Museum and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 last year. But now it’s time for the “big boys” to step up, and the confirmation of not only Dragon Ball FighterZ for the platform, but also a version of Soul Calibur VI that includes some exclusive characters to boot. Heck, for that matter, we’d be happy with a port of Tekken 7 as well, if only because we could play Tekken Bowl anywhere we wanted – with Geese Howard, no less.

Grand Theft Auto V

Here’s another case of an “old game made new” with the Nintendo Switch. Rockstar already has support going for the system, with an excellent port of its detective mystery L.A. Noire already up and running on it. So now comes the next logical step – introducing its multi-million selling game to the system and selling even more copies of it. For that matter, Grand Theft Auto Online could also go a long way in establishing Nintendo’s online network features, and bringing more of a “hardcore” audience on board. A port of this game just makes sense.

Injustice 2

Injustice 2 turned out to be one of WB’s biggest games last year, and for good reason – you just can’t turn down a great powerhouse cast and a strong fighting system. Considering that the Wii U got a decent port of Injustice, it only makes sense that the company consider a port of the sequel for Nintendo Switch, complete with all of its DLC thrown in for good measure. Plus, being able to take part in portable fights would be a huge precedent for the system, giving us something to do while we’re waiting in line for the next DC movie, or Comic-Con presentation. You get the idea.

Super Mario Maker

This is just a logical choice, for two reasons. Number one, the Nintendo Switch could use more Mario love right now, and something to keep fans happy in the post-Odyssey era. Number two, it’d be perfect for online accessibility, allowing the community to upload and download levels at will, and see the hundreds of thousands of offerings that are available. Plus, with the Wii U on its way out and all, Nintendo has a lot of content it could transfer over to this version of the game. This needs to happen.

Call of Duty

Activision’s support of the Nintendo Switch has been iffy for the past few months, with only a Skylanders release for it since its arrival. But that’ll change in 2018, especially with all the money it’s been generating. With that, it’d be nice for Activision to consider one of its “big guns” for 2018, in the form of its latest Call of Duty game from Treyarch. The system is due for a first-person shooting title (besides Doom and, in a way, Skyrim) at this point, so what better one to bring to the system than what’s next in this best-selling series?

Nintendo Wii U Ports

There’s no question that the Switch will eventually get all the games that came out for the Wii U, if only because of the much bigger platform and outreach. Bayonetta could just be the beginning, as we could see other ports make their way to the system in 2018, including Xenoblade Chronicles X, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and maybe even a version of Star Fox Zero that doesn’t have conflictive control schemes working against it. Paper Mario: Color Splash would be welcome as well, if only because it was such a fun adventure in the first place. Here’s hoping Nintendo has these in the pipeline and more. (Speaking of which…Wonderful 101?)

Mario Sports

This one sounds like a dream package of sorts, featuring a new Mario Strikers game, a new Mario Tennis, a new Mario Golf, and Mario Baseball, along with another mystery title. Now, why Nintendo wouldn’t just release these separately is beyond us, as that business model has worked well for years. But regardless, a new sports game would be great for the Switch, no matter what it had to offer. The idea of online and multiplayer would hit the spot for games like these – just look at how popular Rocket League is.

South Park

Ubisoft has been showing strong support for the Switch, even though it hasn’t been getting big franchises like Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry – yet. But in the meantime, there’s rumors indicating that both The Fractured But Whole and The Stick of Truth could get the Switch treatment sometime this year. That’s not confirmed, by any means, but the pure zaniness and raunch of those two games would certainly be welcome, especially for those looking to get their RPG skills up – all while letting loose with some thunderous farts. Sure.

Animal Crossing

Finally, let’s just dive into what would be one of the most anticipated franchises for the Nintendo Switch aside from Super Smash Bros. Animal Crossing: City Folk could well just be a precursor for the bigger adventure in the series to come, custom-made for the Switch with a number of social features and a huge, friend-filled world to explore. Fans have been wanting this for years, so why shouldn’t Nintendo just give it to them? Hopefully we’ll see a teaser for this, if anything.

We’ll let you know whatever Nintendo has planned Direct-wise soon enough!