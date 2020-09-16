Nintendo today announced that the company will livestream a new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase tomorrow, September 17th, at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The announcement would seem to confirm the rumors that there would, in fact, be a new Nintendo Direct following an update to the archive where such things are kept on Nintendo's website, though this is not likely the result many might have wanted given that it is a Partner Showcase.

As this is a Partner Showcase, and a Nintendo Direct Mini rather than simply a Nintendo Direct, expectations should be tempered for any truly major announcements. It is currently unclear just how long the livestream will go, but it is known that it will feature information on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles from Nintendo's publishing partners. Essentially, don't expect news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 here, but there's maybe no reason to expect we don't learn more about the upcoming Hyrule Warriors sequel.

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners. pic.twitter.com/nidlz0AnWV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

As stated above, the new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase tomorrow, September 17th, at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. Reports persist of a new-and-improved Nintendo Switch model releasing in 2021, but Nintendo has itself yet to officially announce anything. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

