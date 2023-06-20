Nintendo Direct for June 2023: How to Watch and What to Expect

A new Nintendo Direct was announced this morning, and is set to take place on June 21st at 7 a.m. PT. Thus far, the only game that has been confirmed for the event is Pikmin 4, which is slated to release next month. However, the showcase will last 40 minutes in total, and Nintendo's release calendar is wide-open after Pikmin 4, so it's likely the event will feature a lot of new announcements. There have been a lot of rumors circulating over the last few weeks, so hopefully the show will provide some answers!

How to Watch

When it airs, the Nintendo Direct can be watched live in the video embedded below. Readers can also find it on YouTube right here, and it will likely stream on the company's Twitch channel right here.

What to Expect

Nintendo has a tendency to keep things tightly under wraps, so it's difficult to say what to expect. Several first-party games do have DLC slated to release this year, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3, both of which seem like safe bets to appear during the show. We can definitely expect to see some full game reveals as well. There have been a number of supposed leaks over the last few days, pointing at possible titles that could show up. Rumors suggest that a new 2D Mario game will be revealed, as well as a remake of a classic SNES game. Some rumors have suggested that game could be Chrono Trigger, or possibly Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. However, readers should take those rumors with a grain of salt!

One thing fans shouldn't expect to see is anything slated to release next year. Nintendo has explicitly stated that the presentation will center "mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year." Going by previous years, it's likely Nintendo will have another Direct in the fall, laying out some of the company's plans for the following year. There have been a lot of rumors suggesting that the next Nintendo console could be released in 2024, but that likely won't be seen tomorrow!

Are you looking forward to tomorrow's Nintendo Direct? What are you expecting to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!