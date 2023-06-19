Chrono Trigger Remake Rumored to Be in Development for Nintendo Switch

Square Enix's legendary JRPG, Chrono Trigger, is rumored to be getting re-released soon in the form of a new remake that should be coming to Nintendo Switch. First released all the way back in 1995 on Super Nintendo, Chrono Trigger is often cited as one of the best role-playing games of all-time. Since its initial launch, the game has been re-released on Nintendo DS, PC, and mobile devices. Now, after years of requests from fans, it seems like Square Enix could soon look to announce a full-blown remake.

According to an insider named Zippo, who has had a number of reliable scoops in the past, Square Enix is planning for Chrono Trigger to be its next "HD 2D" remake. In recent years, the Japanese gaming publisher has been releasing more titles in this style that have included Live A Live, Octopath Traveler, and Triangle Strategy. And while a remake of Dragon Quest 3 is also known to be in the works at Square Enix, it sounds like Chrono Trigger is also getting the same overhaul.

For now, details on this potential remake of Chrono Trigger are still quite slim. Zippo claims that the new version of the game will be heading to Nintendo Switch but adds that they aren't certain about whether or not it will come to other platforms. They also note that since a new Nintendo Direct is rumored to be happening this week, there's a chance that Square Enix could use this venue to announce its remake of Chrono Trigger.

Although this news of a new iteration of Chrono Trigger is exciting, it's worth stressing that you should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. On paper, it makes a ton of sense for Square Enix to look to remake Chrono Trigger in its HD 2D format given the popularity of the game. Still, until such an announcement comes directly from Square, we shouldn't get too carried away just yet.

