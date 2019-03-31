Nintendo Launches E3 2019 Site for New Game Announcements and Event Plans

Nintendo has launched a new site that’s set up in preparation of E3 2019 with new game announcements and plans for the actual event said to be added to the site as the E3 dates draw nearer. The site currently only has some limited information on tournaments that’ll be held during E3 including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 competitions, though more information is expected to be added to the site ahead of the event.

E3 2019 isn’t scheduled to start until June when the main events of the expo will take place from June 11th through June 13th, though companies like Nintendo and others have already begun teasing their plans. Nintendo’s site is slim on details at this time, though it says it’s the place to be if you want to keep up with future announcements regarding the E3 plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s almost that time of year and we’re as excited as you are!” Nintendo’s site for the expo said. “Luckily, you can learn about all the newest game announcements, tournament news, and Nintendo’s E3 plans right here, so stay tuned.”

Some of Nintendo’s events are scheduled to take place after the main proceedings of E3 with the tournaments beginning on June 8th. Tournaments including the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 and Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 are already on the schedule with more tournament update planned to be revealed through the NintendoVS Twitter account similarly to the teaser below.

Mark the date everyone, the #SmashBrosUltimate and #Splatoon2 World Championships will take place on 6/8! Our #NintendoNAO19 Champions will be representing the US in all the action. Stay tuned for more info in the future. pic.twitter.com/o6zLbHlsaq — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) March 30, 2019

Other companies like Sony have said they won’t be bringing PlayStation news to E3, though Microsoft and Xbox will attend like normal and has big things to share. Other companies like Bethesda have already announced their intent to be at E3 2019, though the studio did say that The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield won’t be among the games it plans on showcasing.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!