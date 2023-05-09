Unreleased NES Game Finally Coming to North America

The Nintendo Entertainment System played host to countless classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, and Mega Man 2, to name a few. However, one game that NES fans in North America might be less familiar with is Gimmick!, a 1992 platformer that was exclusive to Japan and Scandinavia. That may change soon, as the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 6th as Gimmick! Special Edition. Players can expect to see several new features not present in the original game, including the ability to save, achievements, a speed run mode, and more.

Of course, the most welcome addition to the game will likely be its new rewind feature. A lot of NES games can be pretty tough, and Gimmick!'s difficulty level is part of the reason it didn't receive a localization in the first place. Thankfully, players that want to make things a bit easier on themselves will have the ability to do so by using the rewind function. A trailer for Gimmick! Special Edition, which showcases some of the game's new features, can be found below.

In terms of graphics, a lot of games released later in the lifespan of the NES have aged really well, and Gimmick! seems to be no exception. From the trailer, the game's 8-bit graphics and colors really seem to pop, and you can see how developer Sunsoft was pushing the system to its limits. Players that want to preserve the original NES experience can check out the game's "serious mode," which will not include the option to save or rewind.

After more than 30 years, it will be interesting to see if retro enthusiasts embrace Gimmick!, or if it ends up being an NES game that was best left forgotten. Gimmick! is hardly the first retro game to get a release decades after its development, but it's always interesting to see a game get a second chance at finding an audience. Hopefully the wait will prove to be worth it!

