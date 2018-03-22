Nintendo eShop Sale Offers Deals On Rocket League For Nintendo Switch, NBA 2K18 and More

This week’s Nintendo eShop update is live, and there are a number of new games that you can add to your collection, including the classic Moon Patrol and the shooter Sol Divide, amongst others.

However, if it’s sales you’re after, not to worry, as there are a ton of deals happening right now. Several games have been marked down for the Nintendo Switch, including Rocket League, Steamworld Dig 2 and a heaping handful of indies – or “Nindies”, rather.

But on top of that, you can also score deals on a few Wii U and 3DS games, if you want to take that route. The deals should be available through April 5, unless stated otherwise.

Check out the deals over the next few pages, and get ready to save!

Nintendo Switch

Aegis Defenders – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 4/5

Astro Duel Deluxe – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Binaries – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Bloody Zombies – $10.49 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King – $12.74 – 15% Off – Ends 4/5

Brawlout – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/11

ChromaGun – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

The Coma: Recut – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

The Count Lucanor – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Don’t Knock Twice – $7.49 – 40% Off – Ends 4/5

Hollow – $9.79 – 51% Off – Ends 4/5

Implosion – $8.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $16.24 – 35% Off – Ends 4/5

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Gate of Doom – $7.19 – 10% Off – Ends 4/5

Kamiko – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 4/5

L.A. Noire – $37.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Portal Knights – $26.99 – 10% Off – Ends 4/5

Puzzle Box Maker – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Aftershock – $1.39 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Esper – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Fast & Furious 70 Dodge Charger RT – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Fast & Furious 99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Marauder – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Masamune – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Proteus – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Triton – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Rocket League – Vulcan – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Semispheres – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Slain: Back From Hell – $16.99 – 15% Off – Ends 4/5

Spellspire – $6.69 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Splasher – $10.99 – 27% Off – Ends 4/5

SteamWorld Dig – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Super One More Jump – $5.60 – 20% Off – Ends 4/5

Superola and the Lost Burgers – $4.19 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

Thumper – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 4/5

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Nintendo Switch Con’t.

Astro Bears Party – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 3/25

Bleed – $8.99 – 25% Off – Ends 3/29

Brawl – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 3/25

Dimension Drive – $9.74 – 25% Off – Ends 4/4

Human: Fall Flat – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/26

League of Evil – $6.39 – 20% Off – Ends 4/1

Letter Quest Remastered – $9.59 – 20% Off – Ends 3/29

Manticore: Galaxy on Fire – $17.99 – 10% Off – Pre-order ends TBA

Millie – $3.34 – 33% Off – Ends 3/29

NBA 2K18 – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $49.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $74.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

Nine Parchments – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Perception – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/10

Robonauts – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/25

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $5.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/2

Sparkle 2 Evo – $1.24 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Toki Tori – $4.49 – 10% Off – Pre-order ends 3/30

Tumblestone – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 3/25

Uurnog Uurnlimited – $10.49 – 30% Off – Ends 3/25\

Violett – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 3/29

Vostok Inc – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 4/4

WWE 2K18 – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition – $40.49 – 55% Off – Ends 4/1

Nintendo 3DS

Breakout Defense – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Cursed Castilla – $9.95 – 17% Off – Ends 4/5

European Conqueror 3D – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Johnny’s Payday Panic – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Kami – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Parking Star 3D – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Samurai Defender – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Soccer Up Online – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/11

SteamWorld Dig – $4.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

SteamWorld Heist – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Triple Breakout – $3.49 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Toy Defense – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Turtle Tale – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/29

Worcle Worlds – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Logic by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29 – Cross Buy (Wii U)

Word Puzzles by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29 – Cross Buy (Wii U)

Word Search 10K – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Search by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX – $6.80 – 15% Off – Ends 3/28

Nintendo 3DS Con’t.

2 Fast 4 Gnomz – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

AiRace Speed – $2.61 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

AiRace Xeno – $1.86 – 25% Off – Ends 4/5

Ash – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Box Up – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Brick Race – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Code of Princess – $9.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/26

Color Cubes – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Cup Critters – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Dan McFox: Head Hunter – $1.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Darts Up 3D – $0.98 – 67% Off – Ends 3/28

Epic Word Search Collection – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Epic Word Search Collection 2 – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Epic Word Search Holiday Special – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Fairune – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Galaxy Blaster – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Glory of Generals – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Glory of Generals The Pacific – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D – $3.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Jewel Match 3 – $1.74 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Karous: The Beast of Re:Eden – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Link-a-Pix Color – $4.79 – 60% Off – Ends 3/29

Murder on the Titanic – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Pazuru – $1.49 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Petit Novel series: Harvest December – $7.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Phil’s Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure – $4.79 – 60% Off – Ends 3/29

Pic-a-Pix Color – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Secret Agent Files: Miami – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Shoot The Ball – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Soccer Up 3D – $1.97 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Splat The Difference – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Sudoku Party – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Tappingo – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Nintendo Wii U

360 Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Breakout Defense 2 – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Defense Dome – $1.39 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

Double Breakout II – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

FullBlast – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/11

The Gem Collector – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing – $3.59 – 55% Off – Ends 4/11

Gravity Badgers – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Grumpy Reaper – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/11

Koi DX – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Master Reboot – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Maze – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 4/5

The Perplexing Orb – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Pinball Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $3.59 – 55% Off – Ends 4/11

SDK Paint – $2.79 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

SDK Spriter – $7.00 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

Soul Axiom – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 4/5

SteamWorld Dig – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

SteamWorld Heist – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/5

Tomeling in Trouble – $3.50 – 30% Off – Ends 4/5

3Souls – $0.97 – 75% Off – Ends 4/4

Brick Race – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Color Cubes – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Cup Critters – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Darts Up – $1.24 – 50% Off – Ends 3/28

Don’t Crash – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

I C Redd – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Jackpot 777 – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Joe’s Diner – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Jones on Fire – $1.49 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Mr. Pumpkin Adventure – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Panda Love – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Pic-a-Pix Color – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Queen’s Garden – $1.74 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/28

Shoot The Ball – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Splashy Duck – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Sudoku Party – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Sweetest Thing – $1.74 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Titans Tower – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/28

Tumblestone – $9.99 – 60% Off – Ends 3/25

Turtle Tale – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Logic by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29 – Cross Buy (3DS)

Word Party – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Puzzles by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29 – Cross Buy (3DS)

Word Search by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

(Hat tip to Captain of Outer Space over at Resetera for the info!)