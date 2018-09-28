Nintendo eShop Update Includes Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mega Man 11, FIFA and More

The Nintendo Switch eShop updates have always been pretty stacked, but this week is ridiculous. There are a number of big hits arriving on the system this week, along with several indie favorites that look like must-haves.

Leading the charge is Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ, set to arrive tomorrow. The game will feature all the ferocious fighting action you’ve come to expect from the saga, as well as all DLC fighters. And you can take it with you on the go as well.

FIFA 19 is also set to debut tomorrow, bringing a number of improvements over last year’s game, including fresher looking graphics and minor gameplay tweaks. There will also be a new Kick-Off mode introduced, so fans can really get into the action.

Coming this Tuesday, October 2, is Mega Man 11, bringing our hero back for the first time in years in an all new adventure. He’s got a new set of Robot Masters to go up against, along with new abilities to acquire. We can’t wait to review this one.

Here are the other games you can check out this coming week. Make some room on that memory card!

Arena of Valor (available now)- Tencent’s hit MOBA is finally available for Nintendo Switch, and already making a huge impact. It’s free-to-play, so give it a try!

ACA Neo-Geo Cyber Lip ($7.99, available now)- The Neo-Geo classic returns with awesome shoot-em-up action!

Alwa’s Awakening ($9.99, available now)- Inspired by classic NES adventure games, this game looks like a must-have for fans of the genre.

Arcade Archives: Excitebike ($7.99, available now)- The arcade classic returns with a number of classic circuits to race. Don’t overheat that engine!

Armello ($19.99, available now)- This epic board game makes its debut on Nintendo Switch, with beautiful visuals and fun gameplay.

Demon’s Crystals ($14.99, available September 28)- Shoot your way through a number of monster-filled stages in this twin-stick action game.

Jack N’ Jill DX ($4.99, available September 28)- A classic platformer with simple gameplay and challenging level design.

Marble It Up! ($19.99, available September 29)- This Marble Madness spiritual successor features dozens of stages and challenges for you to, ahem, roll through

Monster Loves You ($9.99, available September 30)- Live the life of a monster as you overcome personal obstacles and grow up in this story book adventure.

Pilot Sports ($34.99, available now)- Remember PilotWings? Pilot Sports offers a number of challenges around a tropical island. Compete for the best times!

Rise & Shine ($14.99, available now)- The shoot-em-up classic makes its Nintendo Switch debut, daring you to survive a dangerous world with a personality-laden gun.

Risk of Rain ($9.99, available now)- Avoid “permadeath” the best way you can in this exciting platformer!

Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog ($7.99, available now)- The Genesis classic returns, and better than ever with new modes and options!

Sega Ages: Thunder Force IV ($7.99, available now)- The Genesis shooter is back with a vengeance, complete with several new options to choose from!

The Escapists: Complete Edition ($14.99, available September 25)- Take on the Escapists in complete form, with hours’ worth of prison escaping challenges to overcome.

TowerFall ($19.99, available now)- The party favorite from the PlayStation era debuts on Nintendo Switch, with a variety of new content!

Wandersong ($19.99, available now)- A charming tale where you use the power of your singing voice to overcome problems within the world.

Whispering Willows ($9.99, available today)- An interesting adventure where you can use astral abilities to contact the dead and discover secrets within a haunted mansion.

We’ll see what releases follow next week, but there’s a lot to choose from. Happy shopping!